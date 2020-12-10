Four Volunteers Develop Facial Paralysis Symptoms After Taking Pfizer Vaccine Shot

As the UK begins vaccinating people with Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, people have started questioning the safety of the vaccine shots. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators, four volunteers who have given the vaccine shots during the trial stage have developed Bell’s palsy.

Notably, Bell’s palsy is a medical condition that causes one half of the face to droop.

However, it’s not clear what led to Bell’s Palsy in the aforesaid volunteers. Reports have it that regulators have asked doctors to constantly monitor side-effects of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla on December 9 noted that the pharma giant did not "cut any corners" while rolling out the vaccines.

The vaccine has "been tested in the exact same way as we are testing any vaccine that is circulating out there," Bourla asserted, adding, "this vaccine actually was tested, because of the scrutiny, with even higher standards in terms of how we do things."

"Always there are people who are sceptical about vaccines, but I have to say they are wrong," the Pfizer CEO said.

Earlier, the medicine regulator in the UK has advised that people with a history of significant allergic reactions should avoid getting shot of Pfizer vaccine after two people reported adverse effects.

