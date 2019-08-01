﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Former Maldives VP Adheeb Reaches Tuticorin Port In Cargo Vessel, Quizzed By Central Agencies: Reports

Former Maldives VP Adheeb Reaches Tuticorin Port In Cargo Vessel, Quizzed By Central Agencies: Reports

Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor reached India via sea route, reports said.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Former Maldives VP Adheeb Reaches Tuticorin Port In Cargo Vessel, Quizzed By Central Agencies: Reports
Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor
ANI Photo/Twitter
Former Maldives VP Adheeb Reaches Tuticorin Port In Cargo Vessel, Quizzed By Central Agencies: Reports
outlookindia.com
2019-08-01T17:31:05+0530

Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor Thursday reached India via sea route and he is being questioned by Central agencies off the coast in Tuticorin, police sources said.

The dignitary who arrived on a vessel "cannot deboard now, since there was no information about him coming to India," a top district police official told PTI.

Adheeb was being questioned by Central government agencies, he said.

District police has no information to ascertain if his visit has the sanction of competent authorities and the vessel was permitted to berth and there were nine crew members, he said.

A top State police official said Adheeb has not "set his foot on Indian soil," and declined to elaborate.

 

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Maldives India International
Next Story : 'BJP Finally Acknowledges...': Priyanka Gandhi On MLA Kuldeep Sengar's Expulsion
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters