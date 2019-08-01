Former Maldives VP Adheeb Reaches Tuticorin Port In Cargo Vessel, Quizzed By Central Agencies: Reports

Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor Thursday reached India via sea route and he is being questioned by Central agencies off the coast in Tuticorin, police sources said.



The dignitary who arrived on a vessel "cannot deboard now, since there was no information about him coming to India," a top district police official told PTI.



Adheeb was being questioned by Central government agencies, he said.



District police has no information to ascertain if his visit has the sanction of competent authorities and the vessel was permitted to berth and there were nine crew members, he said.

A top State police official said Adheeb has not "set his foot on Indian soil," and declined to elaborate.

