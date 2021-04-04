Former Adidas Owner, Wife Tied Up, Thrashed During Burglary At Home In France

Former French minister Bernard Tapie who was also the former owner of Adidas was allegedly tied and thrashed along with his wife, Dominique Tapie during a robbery at their home in Combs-la-Ville, near Paris, informed police sources.

The two of them were sleeping when four people broke into their house around midnight and attacked them before they took off with whatever they looted. Dominique, however, was able to free herself and managed to seek her neighbour's help whereby she alerted the police of the event.

Dominique was later taken to a hospital given the minor injuries she bore. Tapie, however, refused to get medical care.

It is yet to be revealed what was looted from the house by the burglars and what the loot was worth.

Tapie is a former socialist minister who has often found himself entangled in controversies.

