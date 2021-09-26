Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Flights To Resume Between India And Canada From Monday

The air travel between India and Canada was suspended, following second Covid-19 wave, with air traffic between the two countries resuming after a gap of over five months.

Flights To Resume Between India And Canada From Monday
Air travel to resume between India and Canada.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Flights To Resume Between India And Canada From Monday
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T15:34:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 3:34 pm

After air travel remained suspended between the two countries for over five months due to second Covid-19 wave, Canada has announced direct flights from India from Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Transport Canada on Saturday in a tweet said: "Beginning at 00:01 EDT on September 27, direct flights from India can land in Canada with additional public health measures in place."

"Travellers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada," it added.

In April, Canada banned all direct flights to and from India when the second Covid-19 wave hit India. The date of reopening has been postponed many times.

Welcoming the decision, India’s high commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria described it as a "decisive step towards normalising air mobility" between the two nations.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

"@airindiain and @AirCanada are now set to run daily flights between Delhi and Toronto/Vancouver from 27 September. Working with Canadian partners to further ease travel," he tweeted.

Passengers who travel from India to Canada via an indirect route still need to provide a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Toronto Canada COVID-19 India Canada Air travel Air Traffic International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Israeli Firing Leaves 4 Palestinians Dead During West Bank Clashes

Israeli Firing Leaves 4 Palestinians Dead During West Bank Clashes

US Train Derailment: 3 Killed, Several Injured As Train With 147 Passengers Derails

Meghan Markle, Harry Meet Top US Officials Amid World Leaders' Meeting

Covid-19 Taught World We Are 'Stronger And Better' Together: PM Modi At 'Global Citizen' Festival

Taliban Returns To Its Gruesome Past; Hangs Dead Body In Herat City Square

Taiwan's Opposition Chooses Its New Leader Under China Pressure

Canadians Released After Huawei CFO Resolves US Charges

It's Almost Certain Afghanistan's Taliban Won't Speak At UN

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

More from World

You Are A Source Of Inspiration For So Many People All Around The World: PM Modi To US VP Kamala Harris

You Are A Source Of Inspiration For So Many People All Around The World: PM Modi To US VP Kamala Harris

Biden To Host Indo-Pacific Leaders As China Concerns Grow

Biden To Host Indo-Pacific Leaders As China Concerns Grow

US House Approves $1 Billion Investment In Israel's Iron Dome

US House Approves $1 Billion Investment In Israel's Iron Dome

France And US Have Very Strong Interests In Strengthening Relationships With India Even More: US Secretary Of State

France And US Have Very Strong Interests In Strengthening Relationships With India Even More: US Secretary Of State

Read More from Outlook

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Likely Today: Here's What We Know

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Likely Today: Here's What We Know

Outlook Web Desk / The officials remained tight-lipped about the number or the names of ministers who will be inducted in the cabinet, barely months ahead of the crucial 2022 assembly elections in the state.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

PTI / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

On PM's Advice, Himachal Pradesh Gears Up To Find Scientific Solutions To Combat Landslides

On PM's Advice, Himachal Pradesh Gears Up To Find Scientific Solutions To Combat Landslides

Ashwini Sharma / The alarmed HP government has decided to assign the task of assessing the mountain-related hazard risks to the Geological Survey of India (GSI), and premier institutes like IIT Mandi.

Advertisement