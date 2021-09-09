September 09, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  First Commercial Flight From Kabul To Fly Out Americans

First Commercial Flight From Kabul To Fly Out Americans

The departure of a large group of Americans would also signal that U.S. officials have come to an arrangement with the new Taliban rulers.

Associated Press (AP) 09 September 2021, Last Updated at 5:14 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
First Commercial Flight From Kabul To Fly Out Americans
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Kabul airport.
AP
First Commercial Flight From Kabul To Fly Out Americans
outlookindia.com
2021-09-09T17:14:36+05:30

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities will allow between 100 and 150 Americans to fly out from Kabul in the coming hours, Qatari officials said on Thursday. It will be the first commercial flight from the international airport since it shuttered after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country.

A Qatar Airways flight that landed earlier Thursday in Kabul carrying humanitarian aid would ferry the Americans out of Afghanistan, marking the resumption of such flights after the U.S. finished its frantic airlift at the end of August.

Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, a Qatari special envoy, said the flight would leave with Americans and Westerners.

Qatari officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement, gave the passenger figures.

The departure of a large group of Americans would also signal that U.S. officials have come to an arrangement with the new Taliban rulers. In recent days, there had been a stand-off between the Taliban and organizers of several charter planes who had hoped to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans from an airport in northern

Afghanistan. The Taliban have said they would let passengers with valid travel documents leave, but that many of those at the northern airport did not have such papers. (AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Most Populous Muslim Country Indonesia Urges Taliban To Respect Women Rights

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Kabul Afghanistan International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos