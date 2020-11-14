Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Introduces Diwali Resolution In US House

Top US lawmakers greeted Indian-Americans on the occasion of Diwali as Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives recognising the religious and historical significance of the festival of lights.

Diwali is being celebrated across the world on Saturday. In the US, over four million Hindu, Sikh and Jain Americans of Indian descent celebrate the festival, which symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

Noting that Diwali is a celebration of great importance in Indian-American communities throughout the US, the bipartisan resolution, recognising the historical and religious significance of Diwali, expressed its deepest respect for the community members and the Indian Diaspora throughout the world on this significant occasion.

"For Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, the festival of Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, and in this time of challenge and uncertainty in the United States and across the world, this commemoration is as important as ever," said Krishnamoorthi, who introduced the resolution in the House on Friday.

Recognising and appreciating the religious diversity in both India and the US and throughout the world, the resolution acknowledges and supports the relationship of collaboration and respect between the two countries.

In his greetings, Senator John Cornyn, who is also co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, said as with many other holidays this year, the pandemic will render this Diwali celebration quite different.

“But with large family gatherings on hold, we can still celebrate the abundance of good in this world. During this time of isolation, Diwali can help us focus on connection,” he said.

“No matter the circumstances, Diwali reminds us that light will always triumph over darkness, as will good over evil. Even in the most uncertain of times, Diwali will help us see opportunity and good,” Cornyn said.

Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Congresswoman Judy Chu said Diwali commemorates the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

This is more important now than ever “as we work to heal the division in our nation and bring our communities closer together,” she said.

Congresswoman Grace Meng and Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna also extended their Diwali greetings.

Congressman Mark Takano said, “Although celebrations may be different this year, may the candles lit across the world bring hope, peace, and joy to everyone celebrating the festival of lights.”

In his message, Congressman Ted Lieu said may the joyous occasion remind all of us that light is stronger than darkness and inspire us to keep hope alive despite these trying times.

Senator Tammy Duckworth encouraged those who celebrate with their loved ones to do so in a safe manner and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Diwali is a celebration of the fact good triumphs over evil, a hopeful message for us all during these uncertain times, said Congressman T J Cox.

“Our Diwali celebrations this year are going to be noticeably different than any other year. Many people are facing great challenges during this pandemic – whether it’s difficulty paying the bills, relationship problems, stress, anxiety, or loneliness,” said Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

“Society is becoming more and more divided. Everything is politicized as we’re pitted against each other along battle lines of race, class, religion, gender, age, or values. Unity has given way to tribalism. The good of the whole has been replaced by “what’s in it for me or those like me?” But it doesn’t have to be this way,” she said.

Congressmen Tom Suozzi, Scott Peters and Jimmy Gomez also extended Diwali greetings to the Indian-American community.

The Festival of Light is a celebration of light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair, said Congresswoman Barbara Lee in her Diwali greetings.

“While the Festival of Lights may look different this year, its unifying and hopeful message of light over darkness, good over evil, and understanding over ignorance is more inspiring than ever during this challenging time," said Congresswoman Katherine Clark.

Wishing millions of people around the world celebrating the Festival of Lights, Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney said, "Let us turn our own efforts so that goodness and righteousness guide us toward a better future in which light sustains and nourishes us even in the bleakest of times.”

Congresswoman Deb Haaland said, “It is my hope that we take the spirit of Diwali with us as we move forward from this dark period in our country and into the light. I wish a safe and happy festival of lights as family and friends celebrate during the coming days.”

