In collaboration with the internationally popular fried chicken brand KFC, Crocs has come up with a limited-edition line of footwear, KFC X Crocs Buket Clog. This special footwear shall have a fried chicken print all over them and two attachable fried chicken charm which look and smell like fried chicken!

As much as the collaboration is boasting of combining the looks of the fried chicken and the iconic red KFC bucket with the comfort and style of Crocs, netizens cannot help but cringe!

KFC and Crocs teamed up on a pair of fried chicken Crocs, complete with chicken-scented drumstick charms on top https://t.co/5KFUyco5KW — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 12, 2020

Oh ye gahd, as if the current news cycle didn’t produce sufficient night terrors, this abomination is thrust on an already exhausted and terrified public. — whet? (@elnouveaunegro) February 12, 2020

Clearly a sign of the approaching apocolypse — Johnathan Dough, Sr (@Johnath00319908) February 12, 2020

Artery clogs — vinnie (@RPCNFW) February 14, 2020

They’re horrible — Dr. Oscar (@VivePlenitudYa) February 12, 2020

No Offense but....Hard Pass — Mohit Kundu (@Its_Moh8) February 12, 2020

According to a report, the collaboration has also launched designed a bucket version of the shoes, with the same design but with a 4.5-inch platform. These shoes will be priced at $59.99.

