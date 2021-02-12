February 12, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Cringe Alert! KFC, Crocs Collaborate, Launch Footwear With Chicken Print

Cringe Alert! KFC, Crocs Collaborate, Launch Footwear With Chicken Print

Netizens cannot help but cringe at the special line of footwear that comes with two attachable charms that look and smell like fried chicken.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Cringe Alert! KFC, Crocs Collaborate, Launch Footwear With Chicken Print
KFC X Crocs
Twitter
Cringe Alert! KFC, Crocs Collaborate, Launch Footwear With Chicken Print
outlookindia.com
2021-02-12T19:58:05+05:30

In collaboration with the internationally popular fried chicken brand KFC, Crocs has come up with a limited-edition line of footwear, KFC X Crocs Buket Clog. This special footwear shall have a fried chicken print all over them and two attachable fried chicken charm which look and smell like fried chicken!

As much as the collaboration is boasting of combining the looks of the fried chicken and the iconic red KFC bucket with the comfort and style of Crocs, netizens cannot help but cringe!

According to a report, the collaboration has also launched designed a bucket version of the shoes, with the same design but with a 4.5-inch platform. These shoes will be priced at $59.99. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Myanmar Coup: Protests Erupt Against Draft Cybersecurity Law; Citizens Fear Quashing Of Dissent

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau USA Twitter International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos