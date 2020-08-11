Confirmed Number Of Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Reach 20 Million

August 11, 2020
Corona
The US, India and Brazil have together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all cases since the world hit 15 million on July 22.

Associated Press (AP) 11 August 2020
A health worker prepares to collect nasal swab samples for COVID-19 tests at a mobile testing site in Hyderabad.
AP Photo
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the world has reached 20 million. That's according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Health officials believe the actual number is much higher, given testing limitations and the fact that as many as 40% of all those who are infected have no symptoms.

The US, India and Brazil have together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all cases since the world hit 15 million on July 22. 

