November 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  China Hopes Malabar Naval Drills Will Be Conducive To Peace, Not Contrary

China Hopes Malabar Naval Drills Will Be Conducive To Peace, Not Contrary

India, US, Japan and Australia taking part in First phase of Malabar exercise

PTI 03 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
China Hopes Malabar Naval Drills Will Be Conducive To Peace, Not Contrary
China expressed optimism over the upcoming Malabar drills between four nations
Representational image/Outlook India
China Hopes Malabar Naval Drills Will Be Conducive To Peace, Not Contrary
outlookindia.com
2020-11-03T17:26:35+05:30

China on Tuesday hoped that the quadrilateral Malabar exercises involving navies of India, the US, Japan and Australia would be conducive to the regional peace and stability instead of the contrary.

The first phase of the Malabar exercises is due to begin in the Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam coast on Tuesday and end on November 6. The second phase of the mega exercise is scheduled to be held from November 17 to 20 in the Arabian sea.

Asked about the commencement of the exercises, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here that “we hope that relevant countries' military operations will be conducive to peace and stability in the region instead of the contrary."

Last month, India announced that Australia would be part of the Malabar exercise which effectively makes it a drill by all four member nations of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition.

China has been suspicious about the purpose of the Malabar exercise as it feels that the annual war game is an effort to contain its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Malabar exercise started in 1992 as a bilateral drill between the Indian Navy and the US Navy in the Indian Ocean. Japan became a permanent participant in the exercise in 2015.

The annual exercise was conducted off the coast of Guam in the Philippine Sea in 2018 and off the coast of Japan in 2019. For the last few years, Australia has been showing keen interest in joining the exercise.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific in the wake of China’s increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers.

The US has been favouring making Quad a security architecture to check China’s growing assertiveness in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tamil Nadu Village Prays For Kamala Harris's Victory In US Polls

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Beijing India-China Indo-China Border Tensions Navy Australia US Indian Navy International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos