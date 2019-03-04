﻿
Challenges Not Over Yet, Keep Your Guard Up, Pakistan Air Force Chief Tells Force

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has summoned a high-level consultation meeting Monday to discuss the Indo-Pak escalation.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 March 2019
Challenges Not Over Yet, Keep Your Guard Up, Pakistan Air Force Chief Tells Force
The Pakistan Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan
Challenges Not Over Yet, Keep Your Guard Up, Pakistan Air Force Chief Tells Force
2019-03-04T17:33:00+0530

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Monday cautioned the force to remain on guard as the challenges facing the country are "not over yet".

The air chief marshal visited the forward operating air bases of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and met the combat and ground crew, air defence and engineering personnel, security troops and civilian staff deployed there, Dawn reported.

During the visit, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid cautioned the personnel and said, "The challenges are not yet over yet and we should keep our guard up and always be ready to respond to any aggression from the enemy."

He lauded the PAF and said the entire nation is proud of them for safeguarding the sovereignty of the country in the recent conflict and lauded their high level of motivation and professionalism.

"The entire nation is proud of PAF, which did exceptionally well in safeguarding the sovereignty of our country in the recent conflict with the enemy,” he said.

An Indian pilot was captured by the Pakistani armed forces after an aerial dogfight last week, and Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to repatriate him as a "peace gesture".

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has summoned a high-level consultation meeting Monday to discuss the Indo-Pak escalation, Ary reported.

Well-informed sources said the meeting will be attended by former foreign secretaries and ambassadors, to review the prevailing situation in the region.

The matters related to contacts with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other countries will also come under discussion.

 

