Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

CDS Bipin Rawat Meets American Counterpart Mark Miley, Regional Security Key Issue

“The US and India share a strong military-to-military relationship under the US-India Major Defence Partnership, which supports a free and open Indo-Pacific,” US Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said.

CDS Bipin Rawat Meets American Counterpart Mark Miley, Regional Security Key Issue
CDS Bipin Rawat Meets American Counterpart Mark Miley (Circa April 2019) | Twitter

Trending

CDS Bipin Rawat Meets American Counterpart Mark Miley, Regional Security Key Issue
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T11:08:21+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 11:08 am

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday met his US counterpart General Mark Milley and the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security and their respective roles as principal military advisors to civilian leadership, the Pentagon said.

“The two leaders agreed to continued cooperation in training exercises and creating more opportunities to increase interoperability between the two militaries,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said.

During a meeting at the Pentagon, Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Rawat discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security and their respective roles as principal military advisors to civilian leadership, Joint Staff Butler said.

Related Stories

US General Milley Defends 'Reassurance' Phone Calls To China While In Trump Administration

Taliban Has Failed To Honour Doha Agreement Of 2020, Never Renounced Al-Qaeda: US Military General

Earlier, General and Mrs. Milley welcomed General Rawat during an Armed Forces full honour arrival ceremony on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.

There, General Milley thanked General Rawat for his meritorious service and leadership, which has contributed greatly to the strength of the US and India partnership.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Also, General Rawat laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of his official visit.

“The US and India share a strong military-to-military relationship under the US-India Major Defence Partnership, which supports a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Butler said.

Having concluded four major defence enabling agreements since 2016, the United States and India have made significant progress as Major Defence Partners and America looks forward to further increasing information sharing, bilateral and multilateral exercises, maritime security cooperation, liaison officer exchanges, and logistical cooperation, according to the White House fact sheet.

In furtherance of the US-India Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), the United States and India agreed in July to a USD 22 million project to co-develop air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles. DTTI currently encompasses four working groups, and the next senior officials' meeting later this year would further expand defence industrial collaboration, it said.

The United States stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Indian military, having offered state-of-the-art capabilities, such as the F/A-18, F-15EX, and F-21 fighter aircraft; MQ-9B unmanned aerial systems; the IADWS missile system; and additional P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, it said.

Tags

PTI USA India International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

N Korea Test-Fires Newly Developed Anti-Aircraft Missile

N Korea Test-Fires Newly Developed Anti-Aircraft Missile

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Myanmar: Crisis On Top Of Crisis On Top Of Yet Another Crisis, Says UN Top Humanitarian Official

Man Pleads Guilty Of Firing 13 Times During George Floyd Protests

Indian-American Lawyer Nitin Shah To Be Appointed To Council of The Administrative Conference of US

Taliban Fire Shots To Disburse Women's Rally, Order Fighters To Vacate Homes They Took Over

American Airlines Flyer Opens Emergency Door Of Jet And Walks Onto Wing While Plane Lands

Why India Should Send Humanitarian Aid To Afghans In Crisis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from World

Taliban’s Interim Govt in Afghanistan Receives China's 1st Batch Of Aid Worth USD 31 Million

Taliban’s Interim Govt in Afghanistan Receives China's 1st Batch Of Aid Worth USD 31 Million

Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy Convicted In Campaign Financing Case

Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy Convicted In Campaign Financing Case

Primetta Giacopini: Woman Who Survived Through Spanish Flu And World Wars, Succumbs To Covid-19

Primetta Giacopini: Woman Who Survived Through Spanish Flu And World Wars, Succumbs To Covid-19

Rohingya Leader Mohibullah Shot Dead Inside Bangladesh Refugee Camp

Rohingya Leader Mohibullah Shot Dead Inside Bangladesh Refugee Camp

Read More from Outlook

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside? SC Asks Farmers

You Have Strangulated Entire City, Now You Want To Come Inside? SC Asks Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / The protesting farmers had approached the Supreme Court to get permission for 'satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar, . The court instead asked for some 'balanced approach'.

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Outlook Web Desk / Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States is within its rights to continue drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2, Live: India Ride On Smriti Mandhana's Century

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2, Live: India Ride On Smriti Mandhana's Century

Outlook Web Bureau / After a rain-hit Day 1 of the pink ball Test, can India build on a good start today? Follow live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement