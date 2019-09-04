﻿
British PM Boris Johnson Proposes Early Elections On October 15

In a heated parliamentary debate, Johnson said that if Corbyn voted in favour of a draft law against the government's Brexit strategy then he should also support an election.

AFP 04 September 2019
In this file photo, Britain's New Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcomed into 10 Downing Street by staff, in London. (AP)
outlookindia.com
2019-09-04T17:10:09+0530

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson challenged his Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn to vote in favour of an early election on October 15 later on Wednesday.

In a heated parliamentary debate, Johnson said that if Corbyn voted in favour of a draft law against the government's Brexit strategy then he should also support an election to "allow the people of this country to have their view".

The development comes a day after Johnson lost his working parliamentary majority ahead of a crucial Brexit vote after Conservative MP Phillip Lee defected to the pro-EU Liberal Democrats.

"The Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce that Bracknell MP Phillip Lee has joined the party," the Lib Dems said in a statement.

