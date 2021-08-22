Biden To Discuss Afghanistan Policy With Other G-7 Countries

August 22, 2021
The US President Joe Biden will discuss continuing close coordination on Afghanistan and evacuation in the war torn country.

Outlook Web Desk 22 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:27 pm
US President Joe Biden to discuss Afghanistan policy with G-7 nations. (File photo)
AP/PTI
US President Joe Biden will have a virtual meeting with leaders of G-7 countries to discuss close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuation in the war ravaged country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday.

Biden will have meeting with the leaders of G-7 countries on August 24.

“President Joe Biden is scheduled to virtually meet other leaders of the G-7 countries on August 24. The leaders will discuss continuing our close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuating our citizens, the brave Afghans who stood with us over the last two decades, and other vulnerable Afghans,” Psaki said in a statement.

Psaki said the leaders will also discuss plans to provide humanitarian assistance and support for Afghan refugees.

The meeting will build on President Biden’s calls this week with G7 leaders Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, Psaki said. (With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Joe Biden Angela Merkel Boris Johnson Emmanuel Macron Washington International

