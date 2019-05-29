﻿
Australia’s ‘Egg Boy’ Donates $100,000 To Christchurch Victims

William Connolly, nicknamed ‘Eggboy’, made international headlines, when he cracked an egg over controversial then-senator, Fraser Anning's head at a press conference after the massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2019
Australia’s ‘Egg Boy’ Donates $100,000 To Christchurch Victims
Australia's 'Egg Boy', who cracked egg on a former controversial senator, donated $100,000 to Christchurch victims.
Australia’s ‘Egg Boy’ Donates $100,000 To Christchurch Victims
An Australian teen who egged a far-right senator over his offensive comments about the Christchurch mosque attacks says he has donated almost Aus$100,000 (US$69,000) raised for his legal defence to the victims of the shootings.

William Connolly, nicknamed "Eggboy", made international headlines, when he cracked an egg over controversial then-senator, Fraser Anning's head at a press conference after the massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers.

Anning, who has since lost his seat in Australia's parliament, triggered outrage by claiming the attack in neighboring New Zealand was the result of Muslim immigration to the country.

Two GoFundMe pages set up to raise money to cover Connolly's legal fees and to "buy more eggs" quickly attracted thousands of dollars in donations.

Connolly wrote on Instagram late Tuesday, that he had "decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre... it wasn't mine to keep".

"Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape, $99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support," he said, adding that he didn't need the money as a law firm acted pro bono for him.

"To the victims of the Tragedy, I wholeheartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love," he said.

Connolly in April was let off with a police caution for the incident.

(AFP)

