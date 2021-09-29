Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Biden Is Finding Himself In Tough Spot Amid Illegal Immigrants Deportation Issue

Only 35% of Americans approve of US President Joe Biden's handling of immigration, down from 43% in April, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research

Biden Is Finding Himself In Tough Spot Amid Illegal Immigrants Deportation Issue
US Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain Haitian migrants | AP

Trending

Biden Is Finding Himself In Tough Spot Amid Illegal Immigrants Deportation Issue
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T11:41:54+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 11:41 am

President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration.

Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the US-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.

Much of the anger is centered on the administration's immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Related Stories

US: Documented Dreamers, Mostly Indian-Americans, Fear Deportation

US Stems Flow Of Haitian Migrants, Starts Flying Them Back Home

'Illegal Immigration Policy': Florida Sues Biden Administration, Orders To Detain Vehicles Involved In Transporting 'Illegal Aliens'

“Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration is no surprise,” Mayorkas said on NBC last weekend. “We are in the epicenter of the country's divide, regrettably.”

The result is that immigration has become an early and unwanted distraction for an administration that would rather focus on the pandemic, the economy and other policy priorities.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Just 35% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of immigration, down from 43% in April, when it was already one of Biden's worst issues, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Immigration is a relative low point for Biden within his own party with just 60% of Democrats saying they approve.

Images of Border Patrol agents on horseback blocking Haitian migrants from crossing the Rio Grande only added to the angst. While the widely shared photos incorrectly suggested that agents were using their reins to whip at mostly Black migrants, Mayorkas and Biden expressed outrage at the tactics and Homeland Security is investigating.

The outcry was such that Mayorkas was asked if his department was a “rogue agency." He responded, “I couldn't disagree more vehemently.”

Some of Biden's strongest supporters on Capitol Hill and among outside immigrant advocates had already been expressing outrage about the administration's continued reliance on a Trump-era public health authority, known as Title 42, to rapidly expel migrants, including thousands of Haitians.

Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center and onetime co-chair of a task force on immigration meant to unite Biden supporters with more progressive primary backers of Sen. Bernie Sanders, noted that the White House “has appointed some of the best people in our movement” to help run immigration programmes.

But she is among those opposed to Title 42, which the Trump administration invoked early in the pandemic, ostensibly to slow the spread of COVID-19. It prevents people from making claims for U.S. asylum.

“This is the moment when friends need to have those courageous conversations with friends,” Hincapié said. “When they're making the wrong decision.”

The administration's refusal to halt Title 42 — even appealing a court order to stop relying on it to expel families — along with the lack of progress in Congress on a sweeping immigration bill that Biden introduced upon taking office has prompted supporters to warn of a return to the enforcement-heavy policies of President Barack Obama.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Joe Biden USA Immigration Illegal immigrants International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Without Taliban's International Recognition, Pakistan Is Facing Difficulties In Providing Aid: Report

Without Taliban's International Recognition, Pakistan Is Facing Difficulties In Providing Aid: Report

Fumio Kishida Is Japan's New Prime Minister

US NSA Heads To Egypt As Israel-Hamas Tensions Flare Up

US Has Failed To Handle Pakistan's Support For Taliban: US Senator Jack Reed

US Deports Russian Man Jailed 9 Years For Cybercrimes

Top US Generals Had Recommend Having 2500 Troops In Afghanistan But Biden Disagreed

Gang Clash Inside Ecuador Prison Leaves 24 Inmates Dead, 48 Injured

US Senators Seek Sanctions On Taliban, Role Of Pakistan In Aiding Group

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from World

'Illegal Immigration Policy': Florida Sues Biden Administration, Orders To Detain Vehicles Involved In Transporting 'Illegal Aliens'

'Illegal Immigration Policy': Florida Sues Biden Administration, Orders To Detain Vehicles Involved In Transporting 'Illegal Aliens'

US Senator Lauds India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Export Resumption

US Senator Lauds India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Export Resumption

Taliban Has Failed To Honour Doha Agreement Of 2020, Never Renounced Al-Qaeda: US Military General

Taliban Has Failed To Honour Doha Agreement Of 2020, Never Renounced Al-Qaeda: US Military General

After UNGA, S Jaishankar Attends Mexico's 200th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

After UNGA, S Jaishankar Attends Mexico's 200th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

Read More from Outlook

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Vikas Pathak / Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said during a door-to-door campaign that Yogi Adityanath will be the party’s face in the coming state assembly polls.

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Kamalika Ghosh / India's tier I and tier II cities would now become the next target audience for fintech companies because these towns have low levels of digitisation in banking associations.

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

Outlook Web Desk / From Paper leak to dummy candidates and the use of technology in cheating, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers saw it all.

Advertisement