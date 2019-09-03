﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  8 Schoolchildren Killed In Knife Attack On First Day Of School In China

8 Schoolchildren Killed In Knife Attack On First Day Of School In China

The 40-year-old man, whose last name is Yu, launched the attack at Chaoyangpo grade school in Enshi city of China's Hubei province on Monday, the police said in a statement.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
8 Schoolchildren Killed In Knife Attack On First Day Of School In China
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
8 Schoolchildren Killed In Knife Attack On First Day Of School In China
outlookindia.com
2019-09-03T16:11:48+0530

A man carried out a knife attack at a Chinese elementary school, killing at least eight children on their first day of class, officials said on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old man, whose last name is Yu, launched the attack at Chaoyangpo grade school in Enshi city of China's Hubei province on Monday, the police said in a statement.

Two children were also injured in the attack, the Global Times reported, citing the police.

The suspect, a local resident, was taken into custody immediately after the attack. He is an ex-convict who spent over eight years in jail for attempting to gouge out his girlfriend's eye, according to the report. He was released in May 2018.

There were claims that the killer carried out the attack as revenge on society.

The incident sparked public outrage as Monday marked the start of classes for grade school students. Many netizens urged the schools to strengthen security.

In April 2018, nine middle schoolchildren were murdered allegedly by a former student, who took revenge on the school because he was bullied there.

(IANS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau China Murder International
Next Story : Every Accused Has Constitutional Right To Be Defended In Court: Uttarakhand HC
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From WORLD
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters