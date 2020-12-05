December 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  18 Killed In Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In China's Coal Mine

18 Killed In Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In China's Coal Mine

The accident took place on Friday evening when workers were dismantling equipment in the pit with 24 workers trapped underground

PTI 05 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
18 Killed In Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In China's Coal Mine
Representational Image
18 Killed In Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In China's Coal Mine
outlookindia.com
2020-12-05T20:21:26+05:30

Eighteen people have been killed due to an excessive level of the poisonous carbon monoxide gas in a coal mine in China, officials said on Saturday, the latest mining disaster in the world's largest coal-producing country.

One person was rescued from the closed Diaoshuidong colliery situated in Yongchuan district in Chongqing Municipality, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident took place on Friday evening when workers were dismantling equipment in the pit, trapping 24 workers underground, it said.

Eighteen miners were confirmed dead due to the excessive level of carbon monoxide, the report said.

The mine was suspended and shut down two months ago.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. A rescue operation was underway.

The Diaoshuidong coal mine, which was established in 1975 and became privately-owned in 1998, has an annual production capacity of 120,000 tonnes of coal, according to the local emergency management department.

In March 2013, hydrogen sulfide poisoning in the mine left three dead and two injured.

Though safety improvements have reduced deaths at coal mines in recent years, mining accidents are common in China, which is the world's largest coal producer.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ADIO’s Aim Is To Boost The Emirate’s Capabilities Across Land, Sea, And Space: Dr Tariq Bin Hendi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI China Coal Mine Coal mine collapse International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos