'Women's Cricket In India Has Truly Arrived. Thank You Girls': Twitteratis Back Team India
Despite India's heart-breaking defeat against the mighty English side by nine runs in the Women's World Cup Final at Lords on Sunday, cricket fraternity, Bollywood stars and politicians took to Twitter to congratulate the Mithali Raj-led Team India for their fighting spirit.
Here is how they reacted:
Feel for all of you, #WomenInBlue! You were good throughout but sometimes it is not meant to be. Congrats England on winning #WWC17Final!Advertisement opens in new window— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2017
Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team! @BCCIWomen— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017
From an empty stadium in playoffs to entire nation glued in finals.Well played Girls.Proud— ShainaNC (@ShainaNC) July 23, 2017
New era for Women's Cricket in India#WWC17Final
No matter a game won or lost , you all played with fervour , grit and immense passion ! Be proud ladies .. @BCCIWomen #WWC17Final #INDvsENGAdvertisement opens in new window— Irrfan (@irrfank) July 23, 2017
Super proud of the girls. Tough luck today but womens cricket in India has truly arrived. Thank you girls .Salute your spirit.#WWC17Final— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2017
Well played Team India! The results may not have been in your favour today but you have won many hearts. #WomenInBlue #WWC17Final
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- England Shatter India's Dream In Thrilling Final
- Prez Mukherjee Praises PM Modi For 'Transformational Changes'
- Venkaiah Naidu Warns Islamabad, Reminds Of 1971 War
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Maharashtra Collector Confirms EVM Malfunctioning In RTI Reply, Votes Went To Lotus Symbol
- Oppo’s Entire Punjab Service Team Resigns Over ‘Insult’, Chinese Firm Attributes it to Miscommunication
- Reliance's Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio Smartphone For 'Zero' Rupees
- Fearing Kanwaria Violence, Police Ask Restaurants To Not Serve Non-Vegetarian Food In Dadri, Greater Noida
Post a Comment