'Women's Cricket In India Has Truly Arrived. Thank You Girls': Twitteratis Back Team India

Despite India's heart-breaking defeat against the mighty English side by nine runs in the Women's World Cup Final at Lords on Sunday, cricket fraternity, Bollywood stars and politicians took to Twitter to congratulate the Mithali Raj-led Team India for their fighting spirit.

Here is how they reacted:

Feel for all of you, #WomenInBlue! You were good throughout but sometimes it is not meant to be. Congrats England on winning #WWC17Final! July 23, 2017

Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team! @BCCIWomen — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

From an empty stadium in playoffs to entire nation glued in finals.Well played Girls.Proud



New era for Women's Cricket in India#WWC17Final — ShainaNC (@ShainaNC) July 23, 2017

No matter a game won or lost , you all played with fervour , grit and immense passion ! Be proud ladies .. @BCCIWomen #WWC17Final #INDvsENG July 23, 2017