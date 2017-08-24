The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
24 August 2017 Last Updated at 10:25 am National

Woman In Gurgaon Delivers Baby Inside Cab, Husband Says Hospital Delayed Admission Post-Delivery

The hospital authorities denied that there was any delay on their part.
Outlook Web Bureau
Woman In Gurgaon Delivers Baby Inside Cab, Husband Says Hospital Delayed Admission Post-Delivery
Representative image
Woman In Gurgaon Delivers Baby Inside Cab, Husband Says Hospital Delayed Admission Post-Delivery
outlookindia.com
2017-08-24T10:37:21+0530

A woman delivered a baby on Thursday inside a cab while going to the civil hospital Guargaon.

Her husband Ramesh Yadav claimed that when they reached the hospital, they could not get admission for at least an hour, a span which was critical as the woman and the baby were running the risk of getting infection.

However, the hospital authorities denied that there was any delay on their part.

Advertisement opens in new window

The incident took place on Tuesday.

"I hired a cab to take my wife to the hospital but about two kms from it she delivered the baby inside the car," Yadav said.

"On reaching the hospital, I informed the ground staff about the delivery and asked them to admit my wife and the baby," he said, adding that he was asked to take them to the gynaecology ward.

At the ward, the staff asked them to wait and even after an hour they were not admitted, Yadav claimed.

The mother-child duo was finally admitted after Yadav approached Principal Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Kanta Goyal.

However, Dr Goyal later said there were no lapses on the part of the hospital.

"The pregnant woman should have been admitted immediately after her labour pain started which was not the case," Dr Goyal said.

The mother and the infant are both stable now, the PMO said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurgaon Delhi - NCR Radio Taxi Services National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or
Next Story : Mamata Says Durga Idol Immersion Will Be Halted For 24 Hours Due To Muharram, BJP Accuses Her Of 'Appeasement'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters