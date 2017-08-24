Woman In Gurgaon Delivers Baby Inside Cab, Husband Says Hospital Delayed Admission Post-Delivery

A woman delivered a baby on Thursday inside a cab while going to the civil hospital Guargaon.

Her husband Ramesh Yadav claimed that when they reached the hospital, they could not get admission for at least an hour, a span which was critical as the woman and the baby were running the risk of getting infection.

However, the hospital authorities denied that there was any delay on their part.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

"I hired a cab to take my wife to the hospital but about two kms from it she delivered the baby inside the car," Yadav said.

"On reaching the hospital, I informed the ground staff about the delivery and asked them to admit my wife and the baby," he said, adding that he was asked to take them to the gynaecology ward.

At the ward, the staff asked them to wait and even after an hour they were not admitted, Yadav claimed.

The mother-child duo was finally admitted after Yadav approached Principal Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Kanta Goyal.

However, Dr Goyal later said there were no lapses on the part of the hospital.

"The pregnant woman should have been admitted immediately after her labour pain started which was not the case," Dr Goyal said.

The mother and the infant are both stable now, the PMO said.

