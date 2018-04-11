The Website
﻿
11 April 2018 Last Updated at 12:01 pm International

Why Was Mark Zuckerberg Sitting On A Booster Seat During Congress Hearing?

The 5-foot-7-inch tall founder of Facebook would have looked as if he was hiding behind a witness table hadn’t the four-inch-thick black foam cushion come to his rescue.
Outlook Web Bureau
Photo source: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2018-04-11T12:08:19+0530

Mark Zuckerberg looked like a reluctant child in a saloon for a torturous haircut, perched precariously on a booster seat before the thoughtful legislators of Congress on Tuesday.

Everything, from the chair he sat to the dress he wore, gave away the fact the founder of Facebook was trying to put up a brave face before a platoon of senate Committee members who had assembled to grill him.

The 5-foot-7-inch tall founder of Facebook would have looked as if he was hiding behind a witness table hadn’t the four-inch-thick black foam cushion come to his rescue. He sat on the edge of a black leather armchair padded with a custom-made inches-thick firm cushion which was fitted to the shape of the chair.

It’s still no clear who provided the cushion to prop up Zuckerberg. Did the Facebook team bring one from his office or the officials obliged him with one?

His sartorial sense also revealed the nervousness. The 33-year-old Zuckerberg replaced his trademark gray T-shirt and jeans with a blue suit for an unusually tough day of grilling by the two US Senate Committees for letting his social media company violate the privacy of millions of people.

Tuesday's hearing was one of the two congressional inquisition that Zuckerberg is facing.

The hearing was less torturous than expected as the senators, in total 44, were being nice to the boy billionaire, rather quite awed.  “Lawmakers skipped the ritual of swearing him in. There were tough questions but relatively few threats of major legislation. For the most part, senators were asking Zuckerberg whether he would please take care of things himself,” reported Washington Post.

During the hearing, the billionaire said he was "sorry" that Facebook did not take a "broad enough view" of the responsibility when their platform was being used for circulating fake news and was becoming a tool for foreign interference in elections.

Outlook Web Bureau Mark Zuckerberg USA Washington Facebook Data Theft International News Analysis

