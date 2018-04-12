Unnao Rape Case: HC Asks Why Has BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Not Been Arrested?

Uttar Pradesh government's approach in the Unnao rape case was questioned by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday. HC asked its counsel why the accused BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was not arrested even after an FIR.

The court also asked the counsel to clarify whether or not the government would arrest the MLA, and sought a reply after lunch.

Advertisement opens in new window

It may be noted that the case has been handed over to the CBI, while an SIT of Lucknow zone police is also investigating it.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against Sengar.

On April 8, the victim, along with her family members, had tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by Sengar and his fellow accomplices.

Prior to this, on April 3, the rape victim's father was allegedly thrashed by the accused MLA's brother for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the rape, and on April 5, he died in hospital. However, the family cried foul alleging that he was murdered.

On Tuesday, the MLA's brother Atul Singh, along with three others, was arrested from Unnao on the directions of the DGP, by the Lucknow crime branch team.

As many as six police personnel were also suspended for allegedly beating up the victim's father.



ANI