The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 April 2018 Last Updated at 4:45 pm National Unnao Rape Case

Unnao Rape Case: HC Asks Why Has BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Not Been Arrested?

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government's approach in handling the Unnao rape case, asking its counsel why the accused BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was not arrested even after an FIR.
Outlook Web Bureau
Unnao Rape Case: HC Asks Why Has BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Not Been Arrested?
PTI
Unnao Rape Case: HC Asks Why Has BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Not Been Arrested?
outlookindia.com
2018-04-12T16:56:45+0530

Uttar Pradesh government's approach in the Unnao rape case was questioned by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday. HC asked its counsel why the accused BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was not arrested even after an FIR.

The court also asked the counsel to clarify whether or not the government would arrest the MLA, and sought a reply after lunch.

Advertisement opens in new window

It may be noted that the case has been handed over to the CBI, while an SIT of Lucknow zone police is also investigating it.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against Sengar.

On April 8, the victim, along with her family members, had tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by Sengar and his fellow accomplices.

Prior to this, on April 3, the rape victim's father was allegedly thrashed by the accused MLA's brother for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the rape, and on April 5, he died in hospital. However, the family cried foul alleging that he was murdered.

On Tuesday, the MLA's brother Atul Singh, along with three others, was arrested from Unnao on the directions of the DGP, by the Lucknow crime branch team.

As many as six police personnel were also suspended for allegedly beating up the victim's father.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Allahabad Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Rape Rape Uttar Pradesh Child Rape National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Picture Depicting Imran Khan As Lord Shiva Goes Viral, Causes Uproar In Pakistan's Parliament
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters