Who Killed Sunanda? A Timeline

• January 16, 2014: Pushkar and Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar engage in Twitter war
• January 17, 2014: Sunanda Pushkar dies under mysterious circumstances at Hotel Leela Palace, New Delhi. The case is probed for drug overdose and suicide
• January 19, 2014: Pushkar’s body shows injury marks
• January 21, 2014: Pushkar was poisoned, says the Sub-Divisional Magistrate
• January 23, 2014: Probe is transferred to Delhi Police, Crime Branch
• July 2, 2014: AIIMS doctor accuses of being pressured to alter reports
• September 30, 2014: AIIMS submits viscera report to Delhi Police
• January 1, 2015: Delhi police declares Pushkar death as ‘murdered’ lodges FIR
• February, 2015: Pushkar’s viscera samples sent to FBI
• November 2015: Journalist Nalini Singh questioned
• February 2016: SIT of Delhi Police questions Tharoor
• March 2016: Tarar denies any connection with Pushkar’s death
• July 2017: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi High Court for SIT probe
• October 26, 2017: Court dismisses Swamy’s plea
• January 2018: Swamy moves the Supreme Court, demands probe
• February 2018: SC seeks Delhi Police reply on Swamy’s plea
• April 2018: Delhi Police reveals draft report
• May 2018: Delhi Police files chargesheet
• May 2018: Case transferred to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court
• June 2018: Court summons Tharoor
• August 2019: Delhi Police urges court to prosecute Tharoor
• July 2021: Delhi court adjourns decision on putting Tharoor on trial
• August 2021: Court clears Tharoor of all charges
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely