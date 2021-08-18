August 18, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Who Killed Sunanda? A Timeline

Who Killed Sunanda? A Timeline

Legal twists, war of words, raging accusations. The Sunanda Pushkar death has been in the forefront of drama for last seven years. Here’s a glimpse at how the case developed over the years.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:58 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Who Killed Sunanda? A Timeline
PTI
Who Killed Sunanda? A Timeline
outlookindia.com
2021-08-18T13:58:51+05:30

• January 16, 2014: Pushkar and Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar engage in  Twitter war

• January 17, 2014: Sunanda Pushkar dies under mysterious circumstances at Hotel Leela Palace, New Delhi. The case is probed for drug overdose and suicide

• January 19, 2014: Pushkar’s body shows injury marks

• January 21, 2014: Pushkar was poisoned, says the Sub-Divisional Magistrate

• January 23, 2014: Probe is transferred to Delhi Police, Crime Branch

• July 2, 2014: AIIMS doctor accuses of being pressured to alter reports

• September 30, 2014: AIIMS submits viscera report to Delhi Police

• January 1, 2015: Delhi police declares Pushkar death as ‘murdered’ lodges FIR

• February, 2015: Pushkar’s viscera samples sent to FBI

• November 2015: Journalist Nalini Singh questioned

• February 2016: SIT of Delhi Police questions Tharoor

• March 2016: Tarar denies any connection with Pushkar’s death

• July 2017: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi High Court for SIT probe

• October 26, 2017: Court dismisses Swamy’s plea

• January 2018: Swamy moves the Supreme Court, demands probe

• February 2018: SC seeks Delhi Police reply on Swamy’s plea

• April 2018: Delhi Police reveals draft report

• May 2018: Delhi Police files chargesheet

• May 2018: Case transferred to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court

• June 2018: Court summons Tharoor

• August 2019: Delhi Police urges court to prosecute Tharoor

• July 2021: Delhi court adjourns decision on putting Tharoor on trial

• August 2021: Court clears Tharoor of all charges

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Extremely Upset With Media Reports Speculating Collegium Recommendations: CJI Ramana

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos