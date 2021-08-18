Who Killed Sunanda? A Timeline

• January 16, 2014: Pushkar and Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar engage in Twitter war

• January 17, 2014: Sunanda Pushkar dies under mysterious circumstances at Hotel Leela Palace, New Delhi. The case is probed for drug overdose and suicide

• January 19, 2014: Pushkar’s body shows injury marks

• January 21, 2014: Pushkar was poisoned, says the Sub-Divisional Magistrate

• January 23, 2014: Probe is transferred to Delhi Police, Crime Branch

• July 2, 2014: AIIMS doctor accuses of being pressured to alter reports

• September 30, 2014: AIIMS submits viscera report to Delhi Police

• January 1, 2015: Delhi police declares Pushkar death as ‘murdered’ lodges FIR

• February, 2015: Pushkar’s viscera samples sent to FBI

• November 2015: Journalist Nalini Singh questioned

• February 2016: SIT of Delhi Police questions Tharoor

• March 2016: Tarar denies any connection with Pushkar’s death

• July 2017: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi High Court for SIT probe

• October 26, 2017: Court dismisses Swamy’s plea

• January 2018: Swamy moves the Supreme Court, demands probe

• February 2018: SC seeks Delhi Police reply on Swamy’s plea

• April 2018: Delhi Police reveals draft report

• May 2018: Delhi Police files chargesheet

• May 2018: Case transferred to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court

• June 2018: Court summons Tharoor

• August 2019: Delhi Police urges court to prosecute Tharoor

• July 2021: Delhi court adjourns decision on putting Tharoor on trial

• August 2021: Court clears Tharoor of all charges

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine