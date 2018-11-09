Wheel Chair Of Stephen Hawking Sold For Almost $ 4 Lakh At London Auction

﻿
Diagnosed with motor neuron disease at 22 and given just a few years to live, Hawking died in March at 76.

09 November 2018
London, Nov 8 (AP) A wheelchair used by Stephen Hawking has sold at auction for almost 300,000 pounds (USD 393,000), while a copy of the scientist's doctoral thesis fetched almost 585,000 pounds (USD 767,000.)

The motorised chair, used by the physicist after he was paralysed with motor neuron disease, sold for 296,750 pounds in a Christie's online auction. It had been expected to fetch 10,000 pounds to 15,000 pounds.

Proceeds from the chair's sale will go to the Stephen Hawking Foundation and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Hawking's 1965 thesis on the origins of the universe sold for 584,750 pounds, more than three times its pre-sale estimate, in the auction that ended Thursday.

Diagnosed with motor neuron disease at 22 and given just a few years to live, Hawking died in March at 76.

AP

