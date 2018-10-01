Weekly Wrap-up: Marazzo & Innova Crysta Compared, 2018 Aspire Bookings Open, Vitara Brezza Crash Tested & More

Upcoming Cars

2018 Ford Aspire Launch On October 4: Ford is going to refresh its sub-compact sedan, the Aspire, in time for the festive season. It will get a new petrol engine with a host of feature updates. Bookings have already began for a nominal amount.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Facelift Coming Next Year: The lifestyle pickup truck will get a new downsized yet more powerful engine along with significant new features and cosmetic enhancements.

Mahindra TUV300 To Get A New Face In 2019: Expectdesign cues and features inspired from Mahindras like the Marazzo and the smaller KUV100.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift To Get Petrol Power: If you were one for the environment and wanted a petrol version of the 2018 C-Class then fret not. It’s coming soon, with mild-hybrid technology and downsized engine capacity.

Waiting Period Check:

Will you able to drive your favorite new car over those “four lemons” this Navratri? Read our state-wise compilation to find out the waiting period on popular cars such as-

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Jeep Compass

Mahindra Marazzo

Latest developments

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Cars To Get Android-based infotainment systems: It will allow Android users to access the entire Google ecosystem, use several applications on their car’s infotainment unit and a lot more.

Cars Recalled: Nearly 19,000 cars were recalled in India from brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Volkswagen. However, the single biggest recall issued was for the EcoSport facelift.

India-Bound 2019 Honda Civic Detailed: Some new images and more information of the much-awaited enthusiasts’ delight.

Maruti Vitara Brezza Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP: Another India-made compact SUV after the Tata Nexon has managed a respectable 4 star score in one of the world’s most stringent tests.

Tata Harrier’s Structural Details Revealed: The new Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA ARC) underpinning the Harrier is derived from the Land Rover D8 platform. But how does it affect the upcoming Tata SUV?

More EV Charging Stations To Crop Up Across The Country: Tata Power and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will be working together to set up EV charging stations across locations in India.

Autonomous Safety Features To Become Mandatory: Contrary to our inhibitions regarding autonomous safety technology in our unpredictable road situations, the government might make them mandatory after all.

Volvo V60 Can Go Trail Driving Now: Courtesy of the Cross Country treatment which has been forwarded to the second-generation Volvo estate.

New Launches

#1 If you like grand tourers, there were two very expensive exotic ones launched in the past week.

#2 Volvo has cut down on some features to make their S90 and XC60 a little more affordable. The new D4 Momentum variants undercut the previous base variants by a significant Rs 7 lakh.

#3 If your pockets are not too heavy at the moment, Maruti has launched a new accessory kit simply called ‘Limited Edition’ for the Baleno.

#4 Ford Freestyle prices hiked but it still seems reasonable.

Source: cardekho.com