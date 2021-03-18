Why Is Leh Asking For Sikkim-Type Legislature For Ladakh?

After the Apex Committee of the Peoples Movement of Ladakh asked for a Sikkim-type 30-seat legislature for the Union Territory and state subject instead of domicile certificate, politicians and experts have opined that the region is almost seeking statehood for Ladakh now.

The committee, according to the sources, is giving finishing touches to the document before presenting it to the home ministry panel. The Apex Committee headed by former MP Thupstan Chhewang is holding talks with the Union home ministry-led panel, which is headed by the minister of state for home GK Reddy for extending the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh. Now they have added more demands to it as the talks are progressing.

Ladakhi leaders have welcomed fresh demands from the Apex Committee.

“I am absolutely in favor of the recommendations,” said Konchok Stazin, an Independent councilor from the border constituency of Chushul.

“It's not wrong in demanding a legislative Assembly like Sikkim, after all, Ladakh is big and strategically very important,...

