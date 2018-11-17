We Will Not Tolerate Insult By BJP Anymore: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party

﻿
This reaction come as after RLSP chief and Union Minister Upender Kushwaha failed to meet BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi twice.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 November 2018
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) in Bihar have locked their horns. 

RLSP an ally of the BJP, said on Saturday that all was not well in the NDA in Bihar and that it would not tolerate insults anymore.

Ahead of RLSP's state executive meeting, party spokesman Madhav Anand said: "The RLSP will not tolerate insult anymore by the BJP."

The party meeting comes a day after RLSP chief and Union Minister Upender Kushwaha failed to meet BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi.

"Kushwaha tried to meet Amit Shah twice to discuss some issues but he was not given time for it," the spokesman said.

Upon his return from the national capital, Kushwaha told the media that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has been trying to split the RLSP and to destroy him.

"Attempt is being made to split the RLSP as Nitish Kumar is hell bent to destroy me," the Minister said.

There were speculation that Kushwaha was scheduled to make an announcement regarding his continuation in the NDA.

"There will be a big explosion by Kushwaha, it will come as a big setback for the BJP," RLSP leader Nagmani said.

The grand alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ,Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) were hopeful that the RLSP will join them soon.

(IANS)


 

