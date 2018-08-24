'We Couldn't Resist Retweeting': BJP Trolls Rahul Gandhi For His Germany Pics

A post on Thursday by the Congress' Twitter handle showing pictures of its president Rahul Gandhi looking in different directions at German Parliament invited a variety of responses, with the ruling BJP retweeting it, saying it couldn't resist doing so.

The Congress had tweeted a collage of four pictures of Rahul Gandhi at Bundestag, German Parliament, under the headline "The many facets of Rahul Gandhi. #Bundestag".

In Germany, the Congress president on Wednesday had claimed that the incidents of lynching in India were due to anger emanating from joblessness and "destruction" of small businesses due to demonetization and the "poorly implemented" GST by the ruling BJP.

In his address in Hamburg, Gandhi traced the creation of ISIS to warn against a similar situation at home if people are excluded from the development process.

"It is very dangerous in the 21st century to exclude people. If you don't give people a vision in the 21st century somebody else will give them one.

"And that's the real risk of excluding large number of people from our development processes," he said, accusing the BJP government of excluding tribals, Dalits and minorities from the development process.

Asserting that the transformation taking place in the world requires certain protection for people, he accused the current dispensation in India of taking these protections away from them and hitting the informal economy through demonetisation and GST, causing anger which is leading to lynching incidents.

"They (the BJP government) feel that tribal communities, poor farmers, lower caste people, minorities shouldn't get the same benefits as the elite," the Congress president alleged.

Gandhi claimed that the other thing the BJP has done is that they have started attacking the support structures created to help certain groups of people.