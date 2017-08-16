Watch: Lone Woman Chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay' In Heavily Guarded Lal Chowk On I-Day

A video showing a lone woman raising slogans on 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jay' on the streets of Lal Chowk in Srinagar has gone viral, with many lauding her 'bravery' and patriotism.

According to police sources, the woman in the video identfied herself as Sunita Arora, a journalist.

Lal Chowk is a sensitive area in that it is heavily barricaded and was especially so on the occasion of Independence Day.

It was sealed on Tuesday amid apprehensions of militant attack and the possibilities of someone unfurling any other flag including that of Pakistan's. However, as Arora identified herself as a journalist, she was allowed to cross several nakas but when she tried to move towards the clock tower at Lal Chowk, she was stopped by the police.

Police sources say she instantly started raising slogans.

The video had since gone viral online with the likes of Anupam Kher and Suresh Raina sharing it on Twitter.

In the video, the woman can be seen chanting slogans, even urging the police to do so, saying 'aap bhi Bharat ki hai. Bharat Mata ki Jay bolna hamara farz hai.' ( You are also from India. Chanting Bharat Mata ki Jay is our duty.)

“#Kashmiripandit lady chanting “Bharat mata ki jai” in Srinagar on #IndependenceDay! She is a brave heart! Salute! #Peace #Love #Safety ” highlighted the woman chanting “Bharat mata ki jai! Vande mataram! Aap bhi bharat ke hain. Bharat mata ki jai bolna humara farz hain. (You are also from India. Chanting Bharat Mata ki Jay is our duty)" Suresh Raina captioned the video on twitter.

"A lone #kashmiriPandit lady in Srinagar, Kashmir chanting #BharatMataKiJai#VandeMatram on #IndependenceDay. I salute her Courage. Jai Ho." wrote Anupam Kher.