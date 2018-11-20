﻿
Video: For Me Aggression Is The Passion To Win Games For India, Says Virat Kohli

India's tour of Australia 2018-19 starts with the first of the three T20I matches at Brisbane on Wednesday. It will be followed by a four-match Test series and five-match ODI series.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 November 2018
Screengrab: Twitter (BCCI)
outlookindia.com
2018-11-20T15:38:03+0530
Known as one of the most aggressive players in the world, Virat Kohli has had his share of controversies. On the eve of the first T20I match against Australia, the India captain tried to explain what aggression means to him.

In the pre-match press conference, Kohli said that for him aggression means "the passion to win". While admitting his obsession for success, the 30-year-old said that winning for India at all cost is the priority.

Here's the video, courtesy BCCI:

India's tour of Australia 2018-19 starts with the first of the three T20I matches at Brisbane on Wednesday. It will be followed by a four-match Test series and five-match ODI series.

India start as the favourites in the T20I series, thanks to a myriad of reasons – one being the crisis in the Australian camp. Last time the two teams met in the shortest format of the game in Australia, India won the three-match series 3-0 in a rare whitewash.

Kohli, who was rested during the West Indies series, will be up against his favourite opponents. In the last few years, the India captain has dominated this particular fixture with his indomitable presence.

And once again, the focus will be on Kohli, who has a love-hate relationship with the Aussies.  Thanks to his fighting spirit and batting brilliance, the skipper has managed to win hearts of many Aussies but at the time, he has had many run-ins with some section of Aussie fans and media.

