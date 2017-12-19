Very Good Result For Us, It's Ok That We Lost But We Could Have Won, Says Rahul Gandhi

Day after losing assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh after giving a tough fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), Congress President Rahul Gandhi has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his strategies.

Addressing the media, Rahul said," I got to know that people in Gujarat do not approve of Modi Ji's model, the marketing & propaganda is very good but it is hollow from the inside, they could not answer our campaign."

The BJP won the Gujarat assembly polls for a record sixth straight victory on Monday and evicted the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, tightening the party's grip over the country's politics with general elections only 18 months away.

Still, the euphoria in the BJP camp was tempered by the lower-than-expected margin of victory in Gujarat -- it took 99 seats in the 182-member assembly, down from 115 it won in 2012, and far lower than the 150-plus seats it had hoped for.

The Congress won 77, up by 16 seats at the end of counting of votes in the Gujarat polls that was marked by acrimonious exchanges and rhetoric during the high octane campaign.

Expressing satisfaction over the result, the Congress President said," Hamare liye kaafi acha result hai, theek hai haar gaye, jeet sakte the, wahan thodi kami hogi(It is a very good result for us, it's ok that we lost but we could have won, we lacked a little).

"3-4 months back when we went to Gujarat it was said that Congress cannot fight BJP, 3-4 months we did hard work and you have seen the results BJP has suffered a massive jolt," Rahul said.

The Congress scion also thanked the people of Gujarat for showering him with love.

"Gujaratki janta ne mujhe bahut pyaar diya, sabse badi baat ye sikhai

ke aapki ladai mein jitna bhi gussa ho, paisa ho, usko aap pyaar se takkar de sakte ho(The people of Gujarat gave me a lot of love, they taught me that no matter how much money and anger one has, it can always be countered with love)," Rahul added.

(With PTI inputs)