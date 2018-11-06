UP's Faizabad District To Be Renamed As Ayodhya, Says Yogi Adityanath

﻿
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced a medical college that would be named after Lord Ram's father King Dasharatha.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 November 2018
File Photo
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that Faizabad district will henceforth be known as Ayodhya.

 


"Ayodhya is a symbol of our 'aan, baan aur shaan' (honour, pride and prestige)" he said in the pilgrim town, about 120 km from state capital Lucknow.

"Nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya," he said, adding that the holy city is identified by Lord Ram.

Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of "Deepotsav" on Diwali eve.

He also announced setting up of a medical college in the name of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, in the district.

He welcomed South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-Sook at Ram Katha Park, the venue for the state government's mega Diwali celebration 'Deepotsav'.

 

Kim visited the site, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and attended a ground-breaking ceremony for upgrade and beautification of the memorial dedicated to the legendary princess of Ayodhya who went to Korea.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

 



