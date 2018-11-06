UP's Faizabad District To Be Renamed As Ayodhya, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that Faizabad district will henceforth be known as Ayodhya.

Ayodhya hamari aan baan shaan ka prateek hai, Ayodhya ki pehchan Bhagwan Ram se hai. Aaj se is janpad(Faizabad) ka naam bhi Ayodhya hoga: UP CM Yogi Adityanath #Diwali pic.twitter.com/PNTSOHvM2v — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018



"Ayodhya is a symbol of our 'aan, baan aur shaan' (honour, pride and prestige)" he said in the pilgrim town, about 120 km from state capital Lucknow.

"Nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya," he said, adding that the holy city is identified by Lord Ram.

Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of "Deepotsav" on Diwali eve.

He also announced setting up of a medical college in the name of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, in the district.

A medical college will be established here in Ayodhya, I want it to be named after King Dasharatha. We will also construct an airport here named after Lord Ram: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Ram Katha Park #Diwali pic.twitter.com/ESJX8eRQp1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018

He welcomed South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-Sook at Ram Katha Park, the venue for the state government's mega Diwali celebration 'Deepotsav'.

#WATCH: South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook arrives on stage at Ram Kath Park in Ayodhya, welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath. pic.twitter.com/qhRhGSasUj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018

Kim visited the site, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and attended a ground-breaking ceremony for upgrade and beautification of the memorial dedicated to the legendary princess of Ayodhya who went to Korea.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)





