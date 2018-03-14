UP Bypoll Results: Worry For BJP, SP Takes Lead In Both Gorakhpur, Phulpur

Reversing the initial trend in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls results, the the Samajwadi Party has now taken the lead both Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies Meanwhile, in Bihar, BJP is leading in Araria and Bhabua while RJD is leading in Jehanabad

Tight security arrangements have been made for the counting of ballots in the area and the results are expected to be declared by afternoon.

Advertisement opens in new window

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Uttam has written to the State Election Officer complaining that people and media were removed from the counting centre in Gorakhpur, where SP candidate Praveen Nishad is leading by over 14,648 votes over BJP at the end of ninth round of counting.

In an unprecedented move, the District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela reportedly walked into the counting centre and stopped personnel from giving updates to the media when gap between the SP and BJP candidate narrowed down. He also banned reporters from entering the counting area despite their having valid EC passes.

Uttam has alleged the district magistrate is working towards making the BJP candidate win the polls.

The Election Commission responded, saying the media cannot be allowed in the area of EVMs.

"Media is inside counting campus since morning. As per ECI instructions media can't be allowed in the area of EVMs. There is a Media Centre inside the Campus," said the poll body. "Media is being briefed personally by DM regarding each round's progress. 3 rounds' figures received from the Observers has already been announced," it further said.

Advertisement opens in new window

In the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel leading by 20,495 after 14th round of counting. The SP candidate was leading over BJP candidate Kaushalendra Patel, while independent Atiq Ahmed was at the third spot.

Meanwhile in Araria Lok Sabha by-election in Bihar, BJP's Pradip Singh is leading with 1,13,169 votes, followed by Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Sarafaraz Alam with 1,04,190.

In the state's assembly bypoll, the BJP is leading by 13,636 votes in Bhabua followed by the Congress with 11,108 votes, and the RJD has marked a clear lead in Jehanabad with 21,487 as JDU comes in second with 12,588 votes.

Stakes are high in Bihar as the by-elections are being seen as a litmus test for the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who last year broke away from the grand alliance and allied with the BJP

The counting of votes for the bypolls held on March 11, began at 8:00 am.

With Agency Inputs