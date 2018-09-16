United Left Sweeps JNUSU Polls, Wins All Four Seats In Central Panel

﻿
N. Sai Balaji, presidential candidate of the Left, defeated ABVP's Lalit Pandey and Thallapalli Praveen from BAPSA.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2018
File- Representative Image
The United Left has won all four central panel posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union polls.

N. Sai Balaji, presidential candidate of the Left, defeated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) Lalit Pandey and Thallapalli Praveen from BAPSA (Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association).

 More details are awaited.

 There was high drama on Saturday as counting was suspended for close to 14 hours after the ABVP staged protests claiming it was not informed about the start of the counting process.

The counting, which was suspended at 4 am, resumed at 6.30 pm after two teachers from the Grievance Redressal Cell were appointed as observers for the exercise, officials said.

The voter turnout in the keenly contested JNUSU election on Friday was 67.8 per cent, believed to be the highest in six years. Over 5,000 students cast their votes.

The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) have come together to form the United-Left alliance.

Besides the Left bloc, there are candidates of the ABVP, the NSUI (National Students' Union of India) and BAPSA.

(Adil Rashid in Jawaharlal Nehru University with PTI inputs)

or just type initial letters