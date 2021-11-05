UGC-NET Exams To Take Place Between November 20 And December 5: National Testing Agency

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the dates for the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examinations.

According to the agency, this year the examinations will be held from November 20 to December 5. This time, the examinations for December 2020 and June 2021 semester will be held jointly.

NTA Senior Director Sadhna Parashar said a new schedule has been released for the exams. The examination will be held on November 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5.

The NTA is yet to release admit cards.

This year the candidates appearing for the examination will be given an option to download the admit cards from UGC's official website. The NTA has also issued helpline number 011-40759000 to facilitate the aspirants.

Previously, the exam had been postponed for a number of times owing to different reasons associated with the the Covid-19 pandemic.