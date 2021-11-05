Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UGC-NET Exams To Take Place Between November 20 And December 5: National Testing Agency

This year the candidates appearing for the examination will be given an option to download the admit cards from UGC's official website. The NTA has also issued helpline number 011-40759000 to facilitate the aspirants.

UGC-NET Exams To Take Place Between November 20 And December 5: National Testing Agency
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

UGC-NET Exams To Take Place Between November 20 And December 5: National Testing Agency
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T21:17:54+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 9:17 pm

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the dates for the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examinations.

According to the agency, this year the examinations will be held from November 20 to December 5. This time, the examinations for December 2020 and June 2021 semester will be held jointly.

NTA Senior Director Sadhna Parashar said a new schedule has been released for the exams. The examination will be held on November 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5.

The NTA is yet to release admit cards.

This year the candidates appearing for the examination will be given an option to download the admit cards from UGC's official website. The NTA has also issued helpline number 011-40759000 to facilitate the aspirants.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Previously, the exam had been postponed for a number of times owing to different reasons associated with the the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk UGC-NET National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC Examination National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19: 8 Spots Declared Micro Containment Zones In Srinagar As Cases Surge In J&K

Covid-19: 8 Spots Declared Micro Containment Zones In Srinagar As Cases Surge In J&K

Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali AQI In 5 Years, Not Even Smog Towers Could Help

Bharat Biotech’s US partner Ocugen Seeks EUA Status From FDA For Paediatric Use Of Covaxin

Aryan Khan Drugs Probe | NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Case: All You Need To Know

Obituary | On Subrata Mukherjee, Mamata’s Political Guru-Turned-Follower

Navjot Singh Sidhu Takes Back Resignation From Congress' Punjab President Post, Here's The Catch

Kerala Man Orders Passport Cover Online, Discovers Actual Passport Inside

Watch: Shocking Footage Of Cracker-Laden Truck Bursting Into Flames In Tamil Nadu

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from India

J&K: Militant Escapes After Brief Shootout Inside Srinagar Hospital

J&K: Militant Escapes After Brief Shootout Inside Srinagar Hospital

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

US To Lift All Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated International Travellers, Including Indians

US To Lift All Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated International Travellers, Including Indians

Not Just Crackers, Delhi Environment Minister Blames 'Farm Fires' For Thick Smog Day After Diwali

Not Just Crackers, Delhi Environment Minister Blames 'Farm Fires' For Thick Smog Day After Diwali

Read More from Outlook

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who had been leading the investigation on the Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case said that he himself sought the transfer.

Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali AQI In 5 Years, Not Even Smog Towers Could Help

Delhi Records Worst Post-Diwali AQI In 5 Years, Not Even Smog Towers Could Help

Outlook Web Desk / A day after pollution levels soared after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of ‘having ensured’ that crackers were burst in Delhi despite a ban on crackers.

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup: India Beat Scotland By Eight Wickets

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup: India Beat Scotland By Eight Wickets

Koushik Paul / With this win, India have improved their NRR. The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will decide which team joins Pakistan from the group in semis.

Adapt Or Die: Is Indian Fashion Ready To Handle The Pandemic?

Adapt Or Die: Is Indian Fashion Ready To Handle The Pandemic?

Srishti Jha / While many industries have tried to gear up for changes in the post-pandemic world, the fashion world has remained in a state of paralysis.

Advertisement