UEFA Champions League Returns: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Opening Round Matches

The world's favourite club competition, UEFA Champions League, returns on Tuesday with the first round matches happening across Europe. Defending champions Real Madrid will fight for the coveted trophy against rivals like Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, etc.

Some of the biggest names in world football like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, etc. will feature in the competition. Ronaldo, who won the trophy last time with Real Madrid, will turn up for Juventus after his move from Spain to Italy before the start of the season.

Starting this season, there will be two kick-off times – first one at 10:25 PM and the second one at 12:30 AM. The changes have been made to benefit the fans. Now, they can have a wider selection of matches. Throughout the group stage, two matches will be scheduled for the evening.

Here's the complete fixture for the opening round:

Matchday 1, Tuesday Fixtures:

10:25 PM IST Kick-off

Barcelona (ESP) vs PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Group B

Inter Milan (ITA) vs Tottenham (ENG) - Group B

12:30 AM IST Kick-off

Club Brugge (BEL) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER) - Group A

Monaco (FRA) vs Atletico Madrid (ESP) - Group A

Red Star Belgrade (SER) vs Napoli (ITA) - Group C

Liverpool (ENG) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) - Group C

Galatasaray (TUR) vs Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS) - Group D

Schalke 04 (GER) vs Porto (POR) - Group D

Matchday 1, Wednesday Fixtures:

10:25 PM IST Kick-off

Ajax (NED) vs AEK Athens FC (GRE) - Group E

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Hoffenheim (GER) - Group F

12:30 AM IST Kick-off

Benfica (POR) vs Bayern Munich (GER) - Group E

Manchester City (ENG) vs Lyon (FRA) - Group F

Pzlen (CZE) vs CSKA Moscow (RUS) - Group G

Real Madrid (ESP) vs AS Roma (ITA) - Group G

Valencia (ESP) vs Juventus (ITA) - Group H

Young Boys (SUI) vs Manchester United (ENG) - Group H

Sony Pictures Networks will broadcast all the matches, while live streaming will be available of its digital platform SonyLiv.