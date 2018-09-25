TVS Star City+ With SYNC Braking Technology Launched

With festive offers on the roll, TVS has given its prospective two-wheeler buyers another reason to celebrate, with the launch of the new Star City+ with synchronized braking.

First seen on the Jupiter and Wego scooters, and just recently on the Radeon, TVS’ combined braking system has now made its way onto this new variant of the popular TVS model.

Sync braking tech basically engages both brakes in case the rider applies the rear brake in a panic braking situation. This helps the rider bring the vehicle to a stop in a relatively shorter distance with a lot more control over the vehicle.

Apart from the safety update, the new variant of the TVS Star City+ also gets a dual tone finish in Grey-Black, Black-Red, Black-Blue and Red-Black colours, along with dual tone mirrors to balance out the overall look.

The dual tone edition of the Star City+ is priced at Rs 52,907 and competes against the Honda Dream Yuga (Rs 53,709), Hero Splendor iSmart (Rs 54,900), Bajaj Discover 110 (Rs 51,674) and Yamaha Saluto RX (Rs 49,221, all ex-showroom Delhi).

Press Release

TVS Motor Company introduces a new variant of TVS StaR City+ for festive season

Available in a new Grey-Black dual tone colour with Synchronized Braking Technology

Hosur, September 24, 2018: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two and three-wheelers in the world, today introduced a new variant for its stylish commuter motorcycle brand, TVS StaR City+ for the festive season. Sporting an elegant and stylish Grey-Black dual tone, the 'Ecothrust' 110cc powered motorcycle comes with Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT) and dual tone mirrors.

Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT) is a joint braking system that activates the front and rear brake simultaneously, thus providing superior braking control and minimising skidding to ensure safety of the rider. TVS Motor Company is the only manufacturer to offer this advanced technology in the 110cc motorcycle segment.

The new dual tone colour variant of TVS StaR City+ comes with four-speed gearbox, “Ecothrust” engine which offers an unmatched four stroke performance, with an output of 8.4 PS of power @ 7,000 rpm and a torque of 8.7 Nm @ 5,000 rpm.

TVS StaR City+ has the distinction of being the top ranked motorcycle in J.D. Power customer survey consistently for the last three years. It has garnered No.1 position in APEAL score as per J.D. Power Study for three years in a row and is rated as the No. 1 Economy motorcycle in 2018.

Taking forward its legacy as the stylish performer, the new variant is infused with exciting design cues, such as the well-known TVS chrome 3D label, a crown visor, along with a stylish black grab rail.

Apart from the introduction of the new Grey-Black colour, the TVS StaR City+ dual tone editions are also available in Black-Red, Black-Blue and Red-Black colour options.

The dual tone edition is priced at Rs.52,907 (Ex-Showroom Delhi) and is available at all TVS Motor Company showrooms across India.

Source: zigwheels.com