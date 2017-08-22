Supreme Court Bans Instant Triple Talaq For Six Months Until Parliament Passes Law

The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Triple Talaq in its judgement today passed by a five-judgebench but banned it for six months to help the government bring in a law to ban the practice.

Updates-

Justice Nariman,Lalit and Kurien say #TripleTalaq is unconstitutional, oppose view of Justice Nazir and CJI Khehar

CJI JS Khehar said Talaq-e-biddat is an integral part of Sunni community practiced since 1000 years SC has asked govt to bring legislation within 6 months.

SC has asked govt to bring legislation within 6 months. CJI Khehar said that all parties must decide keeping politics aside.

CJI J S Khehar said that Talaq-e-biddat is not in violation of articles 14,15,21 and 25 of the constitution

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar had reserved its verdict on May 18 after a six-day marathon hearing.

Appearing for the centre, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi also conveyed to the apex court bench that triple talaq violates Muslim women's right to equality within the community, and also within the country

Earlier in the hearing, the apex court refused to hear all the three cases of polygamy, nikah and halala at once, saying it will focus on one matter at a time.

The Attorney General and top law officers representing the Central government told the five judge Constitution bench that apex court should hear other cases also, besides Triple Talaq.

However, the top court said that they have limited time, so all the matters could not be covered at present.

The Centre, earlier on May 11, told the apex court that it opposes the triple talaq practice and wants to fight for women equality and gender justice.

However, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) counsel Kapil Sibal told the apex court that Triple Talaq is a matter that comes under the Muslim board and therefore, in his opinion, the top court should not interfere in it.

While hearing several pleas filed by Muslim women challenging the practice of triple talaq, the apex court observed that it would examine whether the issue is fundamental to religion or not.

Relentless debates on the validity and plausibility of this practice were instigated soon after one petitioner, Shayara Banu, challenged the Muslim Personal Law over instantaneous application of triple talaq (talaq-e-bidat), polygamy and nikah-halala.

Supporting the stance of ending the practice of triple talaq, the Allahabad High Court had earlier asserted that the rights of any person, including Muslim women, cannot be violated in the name of 'personal law'.

In December last year, the Allahabad High Court termed the Islamic practice of divorcing a woman by uttering the word "talaq" thrice "unconstitutional."