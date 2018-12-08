Toyota Camry Removed From India Website; New-Gen Expected To Launch In January 2019

At the time it was discontinued, the seventh-gen Camry was only available with a hybrid powertrain in India

Toyota dealers suggest that the eighth-gen model will be launched in January 2019

New Camry has already been revealed globally

New-gen Camry features edgy styling, just all of Toyota’s recent cars

New Camry will be powered by new petrol and hybrid powertrains. It will be underpinned by Toyota’s TNGA platform.

Toyota has taken the seventh-gen Camry off its website in India, signalling the fact that the premium sedan has been discontinued in India. The new eighth-gen of the Camry, which has already been revealed globally in 2017, will be brought to India soon. Toyota dealers from New Delhi and Mumbai suggest that it could be launched as early as January 2019.

We expect the new Camry to be priced similar to the now-discontinued model. It is based on Toyota’s TNGA platform that also supports electrification. The new Camry is available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 167PS of max power and 199Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. A 2.5-litre petrol engine coupled with an 8-speed AT is also available. It churns out 209PS of max power and 250Nm of peak torque. Also on the lineup is a Camry Hybrid powered by the same 2.5-litre petrol engine coupled with an electric motor for a combined output of 211PS.

Towards the end of its lifecycle, the seventh-gen Camry was only available as a hybrid variant that was priced at a whopping Rs 37.22 lakh (ex-showroom). In all probability, the new Camry that is set to arrive in India next year will also be a hybrid. It will primarily rival the Honda Accord Hybrid. The Skoda Superb and the Volkswagen Passat, although not hybrids, also fall in the same price bracket.

Source: cardekho.com