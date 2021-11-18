Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

TMC's Proposal On Sustainable Mining In Goa

Environmentalist Claude Alvares has endorsed the proposal of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on sustainable mining in Goa, after the Mamata Banerjee-led party announced that such a programme is high on its list of priorities if it comes to power in the state.

TMC's Proposal On Sustainable Mining In Goa

Trending

TMC's Proposal On Sustainable Mining In Goa
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T13:50:11+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 1:50 pm

In a video message, Alvarez, the director of the Goa Foundation, an environmental monitoring action group that was instrumental in getting the Supreme Court to ban illegal mining in the state in 2018, has also accused the BJP, the AAP and the Congress of not showing any interest in restarting mining in the coastal state following sustainability norms.

"We welcome the TMC accepting most of our proposals on how to do sustainable mining. In our view, the other parties still are not very keen on moving in the direction of mining which benefits the public. If you look at the Aam Aadmi Party, they have said they are going to start mining in six months. Well, the BJP has been in power for seven years, but they have not been able to restart mining.

"The Congress has no plan to restart mining, they do not know how to restart mining. Merely giving people options like 'we will restart mining in six months or three months' or whatever it is is basically fooling people," he said.

The TMC, the latest entrant in the electoral contest in Goa, has said cleaning up the mining lobby in the state is its key poll plank.

Earlier, the party had said it would follow the roadmap prepared by the Goa Foundation and called for the recovery of Rs 35,000 crore in dues from losses due to illegal mining, transparent and competitive bidding for extraction of ores, safeguarding of revenue by sale of ores by a state-run body and ensuring that its dividends are paid directly to people.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

"If the TMC says that 'we have got a sustainable mining programme which we take over from the Goa Foundation's proposals', then we are very happy that they have done so," Alvares said. Polls to the 40-member Goa Assembly are due early next year.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Claude Alvares Mamata Banerjee India Goa West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Goa Environment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle.

Paytm, Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-Investor Exit?

Paytm, Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-Investor Exit?

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / CarTrade Tech, Easy Trip Planners and nine more IPOs of new age companies in 2021 had 100 percent Offer for Sale (OFS) translating to transfer of risk from rich individuals to retail public.

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

Soumitra Bose / Kevin Pietersen has included two players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in his Dream 11 T20 World Cup 2021 shortlist.

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri demanded the framing of clear rules for assembly speakers against attending poll campaigns and party meetings.

Advertisement