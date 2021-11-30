Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

TMC Flags Will Flutter Across Meghalaya In Next 45 Days: Mukul Sangma

Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma, who along with 11 other Congress MLAs recently joined Mamata Banerjee's party, on Tuesday asserted that Trinamool Congress flags will flutter across the northeastern state in the next 45 days.

TMC Flags Will Flutter Across Meghalaya In Next 45 Days: Mukul Sangma

Trending

TMC Flags Will Flutter Across Meghalaya In Next 45 Days: Mukul Sangma
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T15:08:22+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 3:08 pm

Sangma said that the entire Northeast wants a "true alternative" to the Congress that can sincerely take on the BJP and promote the interests of the people of the region, and "All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chairperson (Mamata Banerjee) is the force they should gravitate to".

Addressing a press conference at the TMC headquarters here, the two-times Meghalaya chief minister said that the legislators' decision to join the party was not an overnight decision and they had deliberated for long how to protect the interests of the people of the state, "which was not possible under the central Congress leadership".

"Our decision will set the trend in Meghalaya, the Northeast and the entire country. From her (Mamata Banerjee's) conviction and words, it is clear that she is the sole gravitating force.

Related Stories

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

"It was a difficult decision, but it was the need of the hour. We want to do real work, and contribute to nation-building which is only possible under the leadership of the AITC chairperson in the present situation," he said.

Noting that the people of Meghalaya have already supported the move of the 12 MLAs, Sangma said that people of the northeastern state already know 'Didi' and TMC.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

"In the next 45 days, you will see Trinamool Congress flags fluttering in all parts of our state," Sangma said.

Meghalaya TMC president Charles Pyngrope, who is among the 12 defecting MLAs, thanked Banerjee and dwelt on the long-standing ties between the people of West Bengal and Meghalaya, especially Shillong.

Banerjee had welcomed the 12 MLAs at her Kalighat residence on Monday in the presence of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

The Meghalaya legislators had attended TMC's working committee meeting chaired by Banerjee to chalk out the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee Mukul Sangma India West Bengal Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Bannerjee Meghalaya
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The preliminary clinical data coming for the Omicron indicates that it has different sort of symptoms which is mainly intense fatigue.

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

Preetha Nair / Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel speaks to Outlook about the new Covid variant Omicron and its implications.

IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Players They Want To Keep

IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Players They Want To Keep

Jayanta Oinam / Indian Premier League franchises will submit the list of players retained for the 2022 edition on Tuesday (November 30).

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

Advertisement