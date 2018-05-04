The Website
04 May 2018

Three-Year-Old Girl In Patiala Complain Of Stomachache, Doctors Find She Was Raped

Outlook Web Bureau
A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord in Babu Singh Colony in Patiala district, police said today.

The girl complained of stomach ache to her mother who took her to a hospital where doctors found that she had been raped.

"When I returned home, my daughter complained of stomach ache and her condition was deteriorating. When we took her to the hospital, we found out the reason. My son told me that the landlord had taken her with him," the woman said in a statement to police.

Bakhshiwala Police station in-charge Inspector Darshan Singh said a case was registered on the statement of the victim's mother.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Police have arrested the accused Surinder Kumar alias Fauji (36).

(PTI)

