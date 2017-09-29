The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 September 2017 Last Updated at 4:40 pm National News Analysis

Three-Year-Old Girl Child Anointed As 'Living Goddess’ In Nepal

Outlook Web Bureau
Three-Year-Old Girl Child Anointed As 'Living Goddess’ In Nepal
File Photo: AP Photos
Three-Year-Old Girl Child Anointed As 'Living Goddess’ In Nepal
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

A 3-year-old girl has been anointed as the new Kumari of Kathmandu by Hindu priests in a ritual on Thursday as a part of ancient tradition that is being followed in Nepal of worshipping young girls as 'living Goddesses'.

According to the traditions and rituals, the girl named --Trishna Shakya will be worshipped as a "living goddess" until she reaches puberty.

Advertisement opens in new window

Shakya will not be staying with her parents rather she will be staying in a palace in Kathmandu's ancient Durbar Square where special caretakers will take care of the Living Goddess.

She was selected from among four candidates, Uddhav Man Karmacharya, a Hindu priest said.

"She will take her place on the Goddess throne after we perform prayers and tantric rituals," Karmacharya said.

According to ANI, the ceremony took place on the eighth day of the two-week-long Dashain festival, the main festival in Nepal.

This ancient tradition binds Hinduism and Buddhism and is specifically linked to former royal kingdoms of the valley namely Kathmandu, Patan and Bhaktapur. The practice was once closely followed in the royal family but has continued despite the end of Nepal's Hindu monarchy in 2008.

The tradition of the Kumari comes from the Newar community that is indigenous to the Kathmandu Valley.

Shakya's father Vijay Ratan Shakya said "I have mixed feelings. My daughter has become the Kumari and it is a good thing. But, sad part is that she will be separated from us." (ANI)

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kathmandu Rationalism/Superstitions/Rituals National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Suicide Bomber Blows Up Near Shiite Mosque In Kabul, 4 Killed
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters