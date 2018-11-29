Thousands Of Farmers From Across India Reach Delhi For Two-Day Kisan March

Thousands of farmers from across the country have started to converge at the Ramlila Ground in the heart of Delhi on Thursday for a two-day rally to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

Farmers from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states, will march on four different routes in the national capital, starting at three major railway stations — Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin and Bijwasan — and at Sabzi Mandi, their leaders said.

Farmers from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana started trickling in by 10:30 am and will continue to pour in by evening.

Kamla, a functionary of the All India Kisan Sabha's Delhi unit said farmers have also arrived at Majnu Ka Tila, from where they will start marching in groups to Ramlila Maidan.

The marchers of Nashik-Mumbai Long March reach Delhi for the Kisan Mukti March.

"We hope by 3 pm, farmers from across the country will arrive at Ramlila Ground," said AIKS.

The two-day rally will be "one of the largest congregations of farmers" in Delhi, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) claimed on Wednesday.

The AIKSCC, which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, said a cultural programme would be held at Ramlila Ground on Thursday, the first day of the protest, where prominent singers and poets from rural India would perform.

Police said they have made elaborate arrangements for the rally on Friday when the farmers will begin their march from Ramlila Ground to Parliament Street.

Support for farmers has started pouring with activists taking to Twitter to ask the general public to join the march.

Political activist Yogendra Yadav tweeted the schedule of all four marches saying whoever wants to join the march can follow the schedule provided by AIKSCC.

For anyone looking to join the Kisan Mukti March, here are the four marches, all leading to Ramlila Maidan.

For anyone looking to join the Kisan Mukti March, here are the four marches, all leading to Ramlila Maidan.

I plan to be with the second March, beginning at Bijwasan.

"Women farmers greet us this morning from Brijwasan as they are all set to embark on #KisanMuktiMarch. Join us even if you are not a farmer. Join the hands that toil to feed us. Jai Kisan!," tweeted political activist Yogendra Yadav.

Women farmers greet us this morning from Brijwasan as they are all set to embark on #KisanMuktiMarch

Join us even if you are not a farmer. Join the hands that toil to feed us.

Jai Kisan!

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan also tweeted in solidarity with farmers.

"Over 3L farmers have committed suicide in India in the last 15 yrs, due to successive govts betraying them. Tomorrow 1 lakh farmers from across the country are marching to Delhi to ask for fair prices& freedom from debt. Let's stand in solidarity with them," he said.

"Over 3L farmers have committed suicide in India in the last 15 yrs, due to successive govts betraying them. Tomorrow 1 lakh farmers from across the country are marching to Delhi to ask for fair prices& freedom from debt. Let's stand in solidarity with them," he said.

In March, around 25,000 farmers under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha carried out a protest march in the national capital demanding a complete farm loan waiver.

