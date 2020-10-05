The Two Timely Devices: Zoook Launches Non-Contact Infra Temp Thermometer And Oximate Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter

Zoook Non-Contact Infra Temp Thermometer

French brand ZOOOK has launched a state-of-the-art contact-less Medical Grade thermometer developed in accordance with the requirements in the wake of Covid-19. The infrared digital dual mode thermometer, named Infra Temp, enables quick detection of the temperature of a body or a surface. Without touching the surface, it acquires accurate temperature reading within one second.

To ease out process at workplaces, ZOOOK Infra Temp is further capable of storing up to 30 groups of measurement readings. The temperatures can be taken and recorded in both Celsius as well as Fahrenheit, as per the requirement and the on-screen menu gives an option to change the units.

Infra Temp comes with a tri-colour backlit LCD screen, and the large screen display is aided by a bright white backlight, making the readings easily readable even during night hours. The latest offering by ZOOOK is further equipped with an intelligent shutdown system, which means it shuts down automatically when not in use. Ultra-low power consumption, power display and low-power reminder add to the virtues of the device, which has IPXD protection against liquid penetration. All we need are two AAA batteries to keep Infra Temp functional.

Referring to the product, Mr Achin Gupta, Country Head-India at ZOOOK said, “While there are other similar products in the market, it is Infra Temp’s accuracy and user friendly attributes that make it the perfect choice in the current scenario. Our product with Japanese medical grade high accuracy sensor comes with European CE certification.”

Zoook Oximate Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter

French lifestyle brand ZOOOK has launched Oximate Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter, a compact device to keep health in check all the time. The gadget helps display highly accurate pulse rates and blood oxygen saturation levels. It is incredibly comfortable to wear and easy to operate as it comes with single-button function. With the introduction of ZOOOK Oximate Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter, the company further expands its health-tech range and cements its authority in the segment.

The device measures SpO2, Heart Rate, Pulse Intensity, and Perfusion Index in one device. Also, its alarm system blares in case your SpO2 and pulse rate are above the set limit. When not in use, ZOOOK pulse oximeter fingertip automatically turns off within 6-8 seconds.

It is built with premium materials and components - high-grade TFT screen, acrylic panel, anti-skip silicone inside and high-quality abs shell, others. The TFT screen is wide enough to be read under high sunlight exposure, swimming, etc. The device is water/sweat-resistant.

