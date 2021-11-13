Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
The Southern Storm: A Weekly Roundup of What Created Buzz From South Entertainment Industries

From Mohanlal's 'Marakkar' release date to Chiranjeevi's look test for 'Bholaa Shankar', here's your weekly dose of Entertainment from South.

Actor Kamal Haasan's look in Vikram, actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Dulquer Salmaan.

2021-11-13T13:42:10+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 1:42 pm

The week that went by saw some interesting announcement and releases. A quick highlight of all that, which has happened in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. 

Besides the annoucements, Anand Deverakonda's 'Pushpaka Vimanam' and Dulquer Salmaan 'Krup' were two big theatrical releases. 

First track from Pawan Kalyan's ' Bheemla Nayak' released 

Music composer S Thaman released the first track of the much awaited Pawan Kalyan - Rana Daggubati starrer Telugu film 'Bheemla Nayak'. The title track was called 'Sound of Bheemla Nayak' and had powerful energy and vibe to it. While the lyrical video of the track was released earlier, this was the video release of the song. The lyrics of the track have been written by filmmaker Trivikram and the song was released on his birthday, November 7. The movie is set to release on January 12, 2022.


Akkineni Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Head to Myrose for 'Bangarraju'

Actor Akkineni Nagarguna with director.

Father-son duo Naga Chaitanya and Akkineni Nagarjuna went to Mysore to shoot for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'Bangarraju'. 'Bangarraju' is the sequel of 2016 blockbuster film 'Sogade Chinni Nayana', which was directed by the same director Kalyan Krishna Kursala. Some important scenes were canned with the entire cast took part in it. The team landed in Mysore through a special charted flight.


Chiranjeevi Gives Look Test For 'Bholaa Shankar', Tamannaah Bhatia comes on Board

Actor Chiranjeevi giving first look for 'Bholaa Shankar'

Megastar Chiranjeevi gave the look test for his upcoming Telugu film 'Bholaa Shankar'. The film, directed by Meher Ramesh will also star Keerthy Suresh. Chiranjeevi was seen wearing blue denim shirt and black jeans for his look test. In the same week, actress Tamannaah Bhatia also announced coming on board for the film. While Suresh will play the role of Chiranjeevi's sister, Bhatia will play the love interest.


Teaser Promo of Kamal Haasan's Character in 'Vikram' Released 

Superstar Kamal Haasan's look in upcoming Tamil film 'Vikram' was revealed in a teaser promo. The actor looked intense in the short video, where he was seen escaping from the jail. The video showed Haasan in a stylish avatar inviting a thunderous response from fans on social media.  The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala attend pre-release event of 'Kurup'

The team of 'Kurup'

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala attended a pre-release event of Kurup earlier in the week in Hyderabad, as their film released recently on Saturday (November 12). The cast was joined by the film's director Srinath Rajendran . The actors also danced on the movie's track 'Dingiri Dingale' to entertain the audience. The film has opened to mix reviews by critics. 'Kurup' released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. The film is based on life of Sukurmara Kurup, who was accused for the murder of a film representative by the name of Chacko.

Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' To Release on December 2

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's National award winning film 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' will release in theatres on December. Kerela's Minister of Film Development and Corporation  and Chalachitra Academy, Saji Cherian put rumours around the film's release to rest. Cherian put up a post on his Facebook account declaring that the film will not go for a direct OTT release, much to the relief of exhibitors. In his post, he wrote, "Mohanlal’s film Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will release in theatres. The decision was taken after a meeting with stakeholders in my office. The movie will hit screens on December 2. Producer Antony Perumbavoor has made a big sacrifice in this matter. I congratulate him". 

Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' to release on February 11

Actor Ravi Teja's upcoming action film 'Khiladi' has been locked for a theatrical release on February 11, 2022. The Telugu star announced the release date of the film through his social media. Directed by Ramesh Varma, the film  also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in the leading role. This means the Ravi Teja's Khiladi will clash with actor Adivi Sesh's 'Major' at the Telugu box office. Teja also touched 1 million followers on his Instagram page. He took to social media to thank his fans for being his Instagram family.

