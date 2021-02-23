February 23, 2021
Corona
Natarajan missed the birth of his daughter as he was in UAE playing IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Outlook Web Bureau 23 February 2021
Thangarasu Natarajan with his family.
Courtesy: Twitter
Thangarasu Natarajan shared the picture with his four-month old daughter captioned  'Our Little Angel Hanvika' on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

Natarajan missed the birth of his daughter as he was away in UAE playing IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Natarajan wrote on twitter ," Our little angel Hanvika. You are our life’s most beautiful. You are the reason why our life is so much happier.Thank you laddu for choosing us as ur parents.we love u always and forever."

After IPL, Natarajan went with Team India on tour of Australia where he made debut in all three formats - T20, ODI and Test.

He made his ODI debut in the 3rd match in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs, while his T20 debut also came at the same venue. In T20, he picked up three wickets. His Test debut was at the Gabba where India clinched the series, inflicting a three-wicket on hosts Australia.

Natarajan has been rested for the present Test series against England and is set to make a return to India team for the ODIs starting March 12.

