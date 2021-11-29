Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Tewari Gives Notice For Lok Sabha Adjournment Motion Over Farmers Issue

During the course of the agitation, many farmers lost their lives to the harsh weather, alleged use of force by the state and violent attacks on farmers' lives notably the incident that happened in Lakhimpur Kheri where farmers were allegedly run over by fast moving vehicles.

| Jitender Gupta/Outlook

2021-11-29T10:29:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 10:29 am

A notice for the adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding compensation for the farmers who lost their lives in a year long agitation was given by Congress MP Manish Tewari. Tewari in his notice said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely :-

The government recently decided to repeal the three farm laws namely the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act against which the farmers have been protesting for the past one year.

During the course of the agitation, many farmers lost their lives to the harsh weather, alleged use of force by the state and violent attacks on farmers' lives notably the incident that happened in Lakhimpur Kheri where farmers were allegedly run over by fast moving vehicles. Many farmers lost their livelihood as they sat on borders protesting against the farmers. In many cases, the farmers who lost their lives were the sole earners for their families.

"The government has in a reply to Parliament stated that it hasn't kept track of farmers who lost their lives in the agitation. The government should create a record of farmers who lost their lives while protesting the farm laws and give compensation to their families. Sir, I wish to raise this grave matter of disregard of the lives of farmers by the government," he added in his notice.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also gave a similar notice of adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha. The government will table 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' in the Lok Sabha on Monday to complete the constitutional provisions to repeal three farm laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will introduce the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Lower House.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will repeal three farm laws -- the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

On November 19 in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month.

"It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month," the Prime Minister had said.

-With PTI Inputs

