Tesla Model 3: All You Need To Know

Tesla has recently delivered the first 30 Model 3s to its customers (mostly to its employees) in a big event. The first production-spec Tesla Model 3 rolled off from its Fremont-based facility more than a year after it made its world premiere in the USA. It is up for order from India as well and will mark the official entry of Tesla in the country when it will be launched. Here’s what we know about this India-bound Tesla Model 3 so far.

A Quick Recap

The Model 3 was unveiled on April 1, 2016 and became the most affordable Tesla with a base price of $35,000 (nearly Rs +22 lakhs). Though Tesla doesn’t retail its cars in India till date, the Model 3’s unveil last year excited Indians as it is up for order from our country as well and is set to become the first Tesla to be retailed here, soon!

In Picture: Pre-production model

Launch, Deliveries and Bookings

Bookings for the Model 3 in India opened the day it was revealed for a sum of $1000 (over Rs 60,000). People around the globe have so much faith in this all-electric company that Tesla received well over 1 lakh orders in merely 24 hours. The testimony to it lies in the fact that customers who received the Model 3 recently had never seen and driven one before. If you book it now, the waiting period ranges between 12-18 months!

Tesla says that the production of the right-hand-drive Model 3 will commence in 2019 followed by export and deliveries.

Variants

In the USA, the Model 3 is available in two variants: Standard and Long Range. It is the Long Range Battery version, which is presently in production at the Fremont facility. The production of the Standard Battery version will begin in November this year. While a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model will roll off the production line in early 2018 (Spring).

Standard Battery: $35,000 (Rs +22 lakh)

Long Range Battery: $44,000 ($9,000 extra) (Rs +28 lakh)

Dimensions

Length: 4,694mm

Width: 1933mm

Height: 1442mm

Wheelbase: 2875mm

Kerb Weight: 1609kg

Ground Clearance: 139mm

Range and performance

Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla, affirmed at the time of Model 3’s unveil in 2016 that it will have at least 215 miles of range. The Standard Battery production-spec Model 3 has a range of 220 miles (350+km), while the Long Range Battery model is rated at 310 miles (nearly 500km).

Performance (0-60mph/0-97kmph): 5.6 seconds (Standard Battery), 5.1 seconds (Long Range Battery)

Features

Compared to the other Teslas, the Model 3 has limited customisation options to aid faster production and reduction in the waiting period.

(Most minimalistic interior till date)

The dashboard features a single 15-inch screen, which is centrally placed, and does all the functions as there are no physical buttons at all in the car, except for the two on the steering wheel

Tesla’s app is the key of the vehicle and the climate control unit (standard dual-zone system) can also be operated from the same. For valet parking, Tesla will provide a credit card-like key

Standard fabric upholstery

Automatic emergency braking and collision avoidance

Eight airbags

Electronic Stability Control and traction control

Standard 18-inch wheels (19-inch are optional)

Tesla’s AutoPilot (semi-autonomous driving) suite will cost you $5,000 (around Rs 32,000). And remember, Tesla previously announced that all of its vehicles, including the Model 3, are fitted with hardware cable of fully autonomous driving. Well, if you pay another $3,000 (around Rs 20,000), you can get this future self-driving capability, which is yet to be introduced by the automaker.

Premium Pack

Cost: $5,000 (around Rs 32,000)

Full glass roof (ultraviolet and infrared protection)

12-way, power adjustable front seats (heated seats), steering column and outside rearview mirrors (auto dimming, power folding and heated), with memory settings

Premium audio system

LED fog lamps

Relatively premium cabin material and ‘pore wood décor’ on the dashboard

