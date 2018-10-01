Telangana Police Babysits Infant While Mother Takes Exam

﻿
Rahman, who is posted at Moosapet police station, was deployed at the examination centre at the college as part of the security arrangement for the police constable examination on Sunday.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2018
ANI photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-01T09:48:02+0530

A Telangana police official babysits offered to babysit a child while the infant's mother appeared for her exam at the Boys Junior College in Mahbubnagar.

A heartwarming photograph of Head Constable Mujeeb-ur-Rehman trying to comfort the crying baby outside the exam centre went viral after it was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rema Rajeswari.

"Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall," Rajeswari wrote alongside the image.

(ANI)

or just type initial letters