Tata Harrier Full Details In December, Spotted Testing Again

The Harrier will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

It is expected to be available with both manual and automatic transmissions

Will be positioned between the Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass

Expected to go on sale in January 2019

Tata is all set to introduce the much-awaited Harrier SUV in India. It will be unveiled in its production avatar by early December and is expected to go on sale in January 2019.

While the official debut is just a few weeks away, the upcoming SUV is still in its final phase of testing. Our reader Latesh has shared shots of the test mule plying on the roads of Mumbai. Let’s have a look at what we know about the upcoming SUV so far:

The Harrier is based on Tata’s Omega Arc platform, which is derived from the Land Rover Discovery Sport’s D8 platform.

Tata has already revealed the exterior styling of the SUV. It looks quite similar to the H5X Concept which debuted at the 2018 Auto Expo. Read more on this here.

Dimensionally, the Harrier is expected to be bigger than the Jeep Compass.

It will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The Harrier will be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options in all likelihood.

It will feature a dual-tone beige-black interior which should make the SUV feel spacious while giving a sporty character at the same time.

Features on offer will include a floating touchscreen (possibly a 7-inch unit) infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front centre armrest with cooled storage and dedicated storage area to stow away smartphones for all passengers.

Other important features that are expected to make way to the Harrier include auto climate control, multiple driving modes and standard safety features such as dual front airbags and ABS with EBD.

It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15 lakh to 18 lakh. The Harrier will compete against the Jeep Compass and top variants of compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and upcoming Nissan Kicks.

Recent images indicate that the top-spec Harrier will not get a sunroof.

Source: cardekho.com